On a day of catharsis and celebration at Subaru Park, the Union clinched first place in the Eastern Conference with a 4-0 rout of Toronto FC.

A Dániel Gazdag hat trick — his 20th, 21st, and 22nd goals of the year — and Mikael Uhre’s 13th tally earned the Union a first-round playoff bye. The defense also delivered a historic day: with a 13th shutout of the year, the team finished the year with 26 goals conceded, a Major League Soccer record for fewest goals allowed in a 34-game campaign.

Racing out of the gate

Any questions about what kind of mood the Union (19-5-10, 67 points) were in got answered within four minutes of kickoff. Matt Real and Leon Flach played a lovely give-and-go down the left wing that featured a Flach backheel pass, and Real’s ensuing cross was haphazardly cleared. The ball fell to Gazdag at the top of the 18-yard box, and he lashed it into the net.

It turned out that the goal was needed for more than just psychological reasons. Montreal scored twice in the first seven minutes at Inter Miami, part of an eruption of seven goals across the Eastern Conference’s opening 10 minutes of simultaneous action.

Because MLS’s first standings tiebreaker is total wins instead of soccer’s traditional goal difference, the Union would have lost a tie on points for first place, 20-19. So Montreal’s early lead gave the Union reason to not just keep their early lead, but keep a foot on the gas pedal.

Gazdag certainly did that. His second-half goals came in the 58th (on a penalty kick) and 63rd minutes, and he assisted Uhre’s tally. Gazdag finished the day with 62 touches, five shots, three chances created, three defensive recoveries, one interception, and one clearance.

Uhre’s revenge

It took a while for the second goal to come, long enough that Toronto started to find its footing in the game. But it did come, and the relief around Subaru Park was palpable. Flach fed Gazdag, who pinged a chip over the Toronto (9-18-7, 34 points) back line that Uhre ran toward. Uhre dismissed MacNaughton and his bleach-blond mop of hair with a cutback, then curled a finish around Westberg in the 42nd minute.

The goal was made sweeter by the fact that a moment earlier, Westberg ran out of his 18-yard box to go after a loose ball, upended an onrushing Uhre, and was bailed out by Uhre being offside. Uhre had a few words for Westberg, then got even better revenge with the goal.

Real steps up

No Union player was under more pressure individually on Sunday than Real, who started at left back for Kai Wagner. It was only Real’s second start of the year, and the first came at left midfield last month at the New York Red Bulls. In fact, the Drexel Hill native hadn’t started at left back for the Union’s first team since May of last year.

Real delivered in ways beyond creating Gazdag’s opening goal. He had seven defensive recoveries, three interceptions and one clearance, completed 29 of 38 passes, and even pitched in a late shot of his own that was blocked.

Mbaizo saves the record

If you were to bet on one player making the play that earned the Union the goals-conceded record, you might not have picked an attack-minded right back. But Olivier Mbaizo was indeed the hero, making a lunging stop just off the goal line of Mark-Anthony Kaye’s wide-open look in first-half stoppage time.

In the game as a whole, Mbaizo registered 58 touches, seven recoveries, three interceptions, one clearance, 29-of-38 passing, one chance created, and one shot.

The playoffs are set

The Eastern Conference half of MLS’s Decision Day delivered a bonanza, with 25 goals across seven games. The last of them was the biggest: a late winner for Orlando City at home against Columbus that earned the Lions the last playoff spot at the Crew’s direct expense.

We now know the Eastern bracket of games, though we don’t know exact dates and times yet — including for the Union:

— 2. CF Montréal vs. 7. Orlando City

— 3. New York City FC vs. 6. Inter Miami (to played at Red Bull Arena, because Yankee Stadium and Citi Field are unavailable during the baseball playoffs)

— 4. New York Red Bulls vs. 5. FC Cincinnati (Cincinnati’s first playoff berth after being the league’s worst team each of the club’s first three MLS seasons)

The Union will host the winner of the Red Bulls-Cincinnati game on Oct. 20 (probably) or Oct. 23. It will either be yet another Union-Red Bulls playoff meeting, or a reunion with a Cincinnati squad with former Union players Ray Gaddis and Sergio Santos, assistant coach Pat Noonan as manager, and front-office executive Chris Albright as general manager.