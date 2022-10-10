The Union will play their Eastern Conference semifinal playoff game on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 8 p.m. at Subaru Park against the New York Red Bulls or FC Cincinnati. It will be nationally televised on FS1 and Fox Deportes as part of a doubleheader that night.

Major League Soccer announced the schedule for the first round of its playoffs Saturday night, doing a good job of getting the news out just over two hours after the regular season ended.

Even better, the league did its players a big favor by ensuring that the winning first-round participants will have a good amount of rest between their games. Both conferences’ No. 4 and No. 5 seeds will play on the postseason’s first day, which will give them the most possible recovery time before facing the No. 1 seeds that get first-round byes.

Tickets for the Union’s game are on sale via the Union’s website.

The postseason will start on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Red Bull Arena with the Red Bulls-Cincinnati contest at noon. After that will come perhaps the most star-studded game of the round, Javier Hernández’s Los Angeles Galaxy against MVP leader Hany Mukhtar’s Nashville SC.

On Sunday, Oct. 16, we could get the games with the weekend’s best atmospheres: Austin FC vs. Real Salt Lake (3 p.m., 6abc and ESPN Deportes) and CF Montréal vs. Orlando City (8 p.m., ESPN and ESPN Deportes). Those are both No. 2 seed vs. No. 7 seed games

The first round will conclude Monday with the No. 3 vs. No. 6 seed games, both on FS1 and Fox Deportes: New York City FC vs. Inter Miami (at Red Bull Arena because of the baseball playoffs) and FC Dallas vs. Minnesota United.

Three nights later, it will be the Union and Los Angeles FC’s turn to kick off. LAFC’s game time hasn’t been announced yet, but we know both games will be on FS1 and Fox Deportes. The other conference semifinals are Sunday, Oct. 23, at 1 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The conference finals are Oct. 30 at 3 p.m. (6abc, ESPN Deportes) and 8 p.m. (FS1, Fox Deportes), and the championship game is Nov. 5 at 4 p.m. (Fox29, UniMás).

The Union have home-field advantage through the conference finals, and would host the title game against any team other than LAFC.

2022 MLS playoffs schedule

First round

Saturday, Oct. 15: E4. New York Red Bulls vs. E5. FC Cincinnati, noon (UniMás, MLSSoccer.com in English); W4. Los Angeles Galaxy vs. W5. Nashville SC, 3 p.m. (UniMás, MLSSoccer.com in English)

Sunday, Oct. 16: W2. Austin FC vs. W7. Real Salt Lake, 3 p.m. (6abc, ESPN Deportes); E2. CF Montréal vs. E7. Orlando City, 8 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN Deportes)

Monday, Oct. 17: E3. New York City FC vs. E6. Inter Miami, 7 p.m. (FS1, Fox Deportes); W3. FC Dallas vs. W6. Minnesota United, 9:30 p.m. (FS1, Fox Deportes)

Conference semifinals

Thursday, Oct. 20: E1. Union vs. E4. New York Red Bulls or E5. FC Cincinnati, 8 p.m. (FS1, Fox Deportes); W1. Los Angeles FC vs. W4. Los Angeles Galaxy or W5. Nashville SC, time TBD (FS1, Fox Deportes)

Sunday, Oct. 23: E2/E7 winner vs. E3/E6 winner, 1 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN Deportes); W2/W7 winner vs. W3/W7 winner, 8 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN Deportes)

Conference finals

Sunday, Oct. 30: TBD vs. TBD 3 p.m. (6abc, ESPN Deportes); TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m. (FS1, Fox Deportes)

Championship game

Saturday, Nov. 5: TBD vs. TBD, 4 p.m. (Fox29, UniMás)

