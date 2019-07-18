“We have talented, passionate soccer players all throughout our city, and our soccer pitches have not always met the mark,” said Mayor Kenney, who noted that he has followed the sport since the 1970s, when he was roommates with soccer players at La Salle. “This is the sport that the world loves more than anything else. I love baseball and football, I love our Eagles, and love our Flyers and Sixers and Phillies, but this is another dimension that allows people from other places to come and thrive and be welcomed.”