Marking further proof of soccer’s growth in Philadelphia, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, the Union and Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer are committing $3.5 million to build 15 miniature soccer fields and two full-sized fields across the city over the next five years.
“We have talented, passionate soccer players all throughout our city, and our soccer pitches have not always met the mark,” said Mayor Kenney, who noted that he has followed the sport since the 1970s, when he was roommates with soccer players at La Salle. “This is the sport that the world loves more than anything else. I love baseball and football, I love our Eagles, and love our Flyers and Sixers and Phillies, but this is another dimension that allows people from other places to come and thrive and be welcomed.”
As Kenney noted, the rise of the world’s game here has been fueled in part by the city’s growing immigrant populations. At a news conference Wednesday, the room was packed with kids wearing soccer jerseys of every color, representing teams from local youth and amateur clubs to pro teams from Mexico, Argentina and Brazil.
“Look how diverse this room is. This is what America is," Kenney told the crowd. "Whether you’re from Mexico or Central America or Africa or Europe or wherever you’re from, Asia, we want you here. We value you. You contribute to our community.”
Kenney also gave shout-outs to the World Cup-winning U.S. women’s soccer team and the city’s bid to host games in the 2026 men’s World Cup. An announcement like this won’t be lost on the power-brokers in charge of whittling down the 23 candidate cities across the U.S., Mexico and Canada to a final group of 16. Last month, the city assembled a local organizing committee led by Comcast senior executive vice president David Cohen. The cut to 16 is expected to be made next June.
“Maybe, one day, we’ll even be lucky enough to host a women’s team, too.” Kenney added. The Philadelphia region hasn’t had a professional women’s soccer team since 2011, when the Independence folded.
The Union and EPYS are collectively contributing $1 million to the field construction effort. The rest, a city spokesperson said, will come from the beverage tax-funded Rebuild Initiative and other private sources that will be announced later.
“What we want try to do here is make it available for kids to practice and play [soccer] where they live,” EPYS CEO Chris Branscome said. “We have too many kids in Philadelphia that are leaving the area, going out to the suburbs — in some cases, driving over to New Jersey — to rent fields and join leagues to play in. ... We need fields right here in the neighborhoods where you can play a game, and play other sports too.”
The first mini-pitch will be built at the Capitolo Playground at the intersection of 9th Street and Passyunk Avenue. It’s also at the intersection of South Philadelphia’s thriving immigrant communities from Mexico, Vietnam and other nations, and is home to three youth soccer leagues. Construction will begin in the fall.
The first full field will be built in Southwest Philadelphia, in the midst of that neighborhood’s vibrant West African immigrant community. The news was cheered by Foday Touray, manager of the Salone FC club that is perennially successful in Philadelphia’s Unity Cup as team Sierra Leone. He was in the crowd at City Hall for the announcement.
“We’ve been struggling for a soccer field, and God bless the mayor of Philadelphia, Mayor Kenney, for stepping in, seeing our struggle as immigrants in the city of Philadelphia," said Touray, whose team practices in Connell Park at 65th Street and Elmwood Avenue. "The city embraces us playing soccer.”
Parks and Recreation Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell said the Unity Cup has “revived our interest in growing the game of soccer locally. ... We have this whole new generation of young immigrants who are coming into the country loving the game of soccer."
Ott Lovell said the remaining sites will be chosen over the five-year term of the deal, with the expectation of building three fields each year. She hopes to have the next location announced by January.