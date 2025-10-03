The Union have extra motivation with a trophy at stake: to win it for Quinn Sullivan

The Union didn’t need any extra motivation this week, knowing they can clinch the Supporters’ Shield with a win Saturday at home over New York City FC (7:30 p.m., Apple TV).

Subaru Park has been sold out for days, even with the Phillies’ playoff opener also Saturday, and all the traffic jams that it will cause on the way to Subaru Park.

The atmosphere in Chester should be one of the best since the 2022 MLS Cup title run — though perhaps a little anxious — with the Union having the chance to lift a major trophy in front of a full house at home for the first time.

There’s also the knowledge that winning now will save a headache of the season coming down to the Oct. 18 finale in Charlotte — where, we’ll say it again, the Union have never won. If that game is forced to matter, you can be sure there would be much talk of the 4-0 loss in 2022 that cost the Union that year’s Shield.

On top of all that is an extra ingredient that could be quite potent. The players want to win this title not just for themselves, but for Quinn Sullivan, the young star midfielder who suffered a torn ACL in last Saturday’s win at D.C. United.

“I think everyone was sitting with a bad taste in their mouths on Sunday when we got the message from Quinn,” said defender and vice-captain Jakob Glesnes. “He’s a big part of why we are where we are at this point. Especially that good of a player, and a young player, getting an injury like that — it’s tough for everyone, not just for himself … Everyone wants to do this for him for sure, and I think we are capable to do it.”

Sullivan’s absence is keenly felt by defender Nathan Harriel. They rose through the Union’s youth academy at the same time, both joined the first team in 2021, and were together when Sullivan made his senior U.S. national team debut this summer.

“All the homegrowns, all the young guys are super-close together,” Harriel said. “We’ve been through this for five years, and then you go back to the academy, even longer than that. He’s been a huge part of our team success: he’s scored big goals, he’s had big games.”

Harriel was quick to point out “it’s not just a one-man job.” And he will have his own big load to carry with Frankie Westfield at the under-20 World Cup. But there’s no doubt that Sullivan will be on everyone’s minds.

“Definitely to give it all for Quinn and everyone else that’s been part of this organization,” Harriel said. “Everyone’s played a part in it, whether you start on the weekend, come off the bench, you’re not on the roster — everyone has a huge part in it. But yeah, winning it Saturday for Quinn would be huge.”

The moment could be especially impactful for Cavan Sullivan, Quinn’s youngest brother and the Union’s most famous young talent. The siblings play the same attacking midfield role, and on Saturday the team will also likely be without Indiana Vassilev due to a knock he took in D.C.

“It’s definitely more meaningful at the end of the season,” Cavan said. “Obviously, because we’re fighting for trophies — we’re a great team this year — but also just because I’m going to miss seeing his smile and his energy on the field.”

Those absences could lead to Cavan getting more playing time, in his first game since turning 16 last Sunday. He has played a lot for the Union’s reserve squad, and quite well, but Vassilev, Quinn Sullivan, and Milan Iloski have locked down most of the first team’s attacking midfield playing time.

“Yeah, I’m 100% ready to step up,” Cavan said. “I come here fighting every day in training to earn my minutes — it just so happens that my brother’s sort of in my spot. … Everybody knows that it’s a competition for the starting positions, so the dynamic in training has been awesome the whole year. And it leads to me being ready to step up, Ale [Bedoya] ready to step up, and many other guys in any other position.”

It would be some coincidence, too, if Sullivan gets to lift his first professional trophy with a win over New York City specifically. The team’s principal owner is City Football Group, the global conglomerate where all roads lead to England’s Manchester City, Sullivan’s future home. Perhaps Sullivan will give the big bosses another reason to tune in.

But for now, his eyes are on his current home — and his lifelong one, so far.

“It’s going to be bumping for sure,” Sullivan said. “A lot to play for. But we’re not going to treat it like anything more than a normal game at Subaru Park, in my hometown. So I’m really looking forward to it.”