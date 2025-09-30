The Union are offering free tickets to fans attending their first soccer game

The Union announced a new initiative to give free tickets to fans attending their first soccer game.

Starting with Saturday’s regular-season finale against New York City FC (7:30 p.m., Apple TV), the club will allocate space in the River End stands — home to the team’s supporters’ clubs — to give newcomers an up-close taste of the passionate atmosphere that makes the sport special.

Advertisement

The idea was conceived by John Parker, a veteran of the local soccer scene. His many stops in the sport include seven years working for Union part-owner Richie Graham, at investment firm Striker Partners, and media and marketing company For Soccer.

Though he’s originally from Atlanta, Parker grew an affection for the Union, especially their emphasis on developing young American players.

For those debating the Union's decision to yet again unload its draft picks, the fallacy is comparing the success of draft picks years ago to that era of Homegrowns. It is quite possible next year will feature the greatest MLS class of Homegrowns ever. Sullivan, Olney, Vazquez, Westfield, Pierre... — John Parker (@johnkickback.bsky.social) December 9, 2024 at 8:07 PM

Now based in New York, Parker launched his own company this summer, Kickback Soccer Media. It’s centered on podcasts, social platforms, and newsletters. His social media manager is a South Jersey native, Morgan Tencza.

Kickback has set up the same ticket initiative with the American Outlaws, the supporters’ group for the U.S. national teams, to offer seats in the Outlaws’ sections for men’s and women’s games.

» READ MORE: The Union have launched their own app for the first time. Here's what's in it.

That’s why the program started now, with the men’s World Cup coming here next year. There’s also a women’s World Cup in Brazil in 2027, and the initiative will run through that tournament.

Kickback has pledged to commit 3% of its gross revenue to backing fan initiatives to grow soccer fandom in the United States.

“As supporters, fans, and community members ourselves, we know there’s no better way to grow the game and help people fall in love than to bring them to a game, buy them a beer, and just have fun together,” Parker said in a statement. “And no one has more fun than the Sons of Ben and American Outlaws.”

The offer for U.S. games will start in October, a month with two matches for the men and three for the women — including a women’s team game at Subaru Park on Oct. 23, honoring superstar Alex Morgan’s retirement.

The men will play in Chester in November against Paraguay, their fourth-to-last contest before the World Cup. It will be their first game here in more than six years, a long wait for local fans and the team’s many players from the Philly region.