The Union launch their first-ever app, designed to enhance your soccer experience

The Union hope their first-ever mobile app will become a vital digital information hub for visitors to their grounds in Chester, from first-time visitors to the WSFS Bank Sportsplex to seasoned ticket holders at Subaru Park.

The club launched its mobile app Monday morning, available on both iOS and Android devices. Developed in partnership with Pittsburgh-based mobile developer Yinzcam, the app has pages for the team’s roster and stats, a month-by-month match schedule, and a homepage that highlights the Union’s next match.

Union fans can download the app to stay up-to-date with the team’s continued chase to the Supporters’ Shield. The first test for the app arrives this week when the club hosts NYCFC in their final regular-season home match on Saturday (7:30 p.m., Apple TV+).

The app will switch into a more detailed view on matchdays, providing real-time stats and lineup information on its homepage. Users can also get updates from Union matches on their lock screens by enabling the live activities feature in the app.

There is a shortcut bar that users can customize, featuring widgets such as a map of Subaru Park, the Union’s newly developed artificial intelligence chatbot, links to matches on Apple TV+, and ticketing information.

The Union’s development team began working on the app six months ago, with a goal of launching by the end of the club’s 2025 season. The club anticipates an uptick in interest when the World Cup comes to the U.S. next summer, and hopes its app can help first-time soccer fans stay engaged long after the tournament ends.

“We’re always striving to bring our fans closer to the club and the launch of this new app is an exciting step forward,” Tim McDermott, president of the club, said in a release. “Exclusive content and real-time updates give supporters a direct connection to the team, while features such as mobile ticketing and informational stadium maps enhance and streamline the game day experience.”

The app’s chatbot feature, known as UnionBot, is one of the first of its kind in Major League Soccer. The Union’s developers partnered with Theta Labs, a generative AI company, to develop the bot, which was trained on a team-specific database.

The San Jose Earthquakes were the first MLS team to launch a team-specific chatbot with Theta Labs in April. App users can ask questions about the Union, Subaru Park, or the WSFS Bank Sportsplex to the bot and receive a generated answer.

“UnionBot understands Union history, Subaru Park logistics, and MLS intricacies because we built it that way,” Mitch Liu, co-founder and CEO of Theta Labs, said in the team’s release. “This is the future of AI applications in sports — not replacing human connections but enhancing them by making information instantly accessible. We’re excited to put Philadelphia Union at the forefront of that.”

The Union involved the Union Creative Collective, a group of season ticket members, Sons of Ben members, and club employees, in the app’s development process and tested the app with the Union Fan Council.

The app will continue to evolve past its initial launch. Fans will be able to buy, manage, and scan tickets through the app, with more integration expected when SeatGeek takes over as the Union’s ticketing platform next season.

Additionally, the club has held discussions with its food and beverage provider, Aramark, regarding how the app can integrate with stadium concessions. The team also hopes to add in-stadium pathfinding to the app at some point in the future, which would provide users with detailed directions within Subaru Park and its surrounding lots.

