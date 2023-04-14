A voice of the Phillies’ World Series and Eagles’ Super Bowl runs will call the Union-Fire game

Adrian Garcia Marquez has gotten to know Philadelphia well in recent months.

As one of Fox Deportes’ lead play-by-play voices for baseball and the NFL playoffs, he called the Phillies’ run to the World Series in the fall, then the Eagles’ NFC championship game win and the Super Bowl in the winter.

On Saturday, he’ll add the Union to his list, calling their game at the Chicago Fire for Apple TV in Spanish (8:30 p.m., paywalled).

“Philadelphia has a special vibe,” Garcia Marquez told The Inquirer as he prepared to head to Chicago for the weekend. “It’s about sports, and it’s about the loyalty to those teams. As a broadcaster, when you hear this, you know that’s what they’re looking forward to that night, you turn it up a notch. Why? Because Philadelphia expects you to turn it up a notch now.”

Garcia Marquez grew up in a Mexican American family in San Diego, joining countless members of that community in regularly crossing the border to and from Tijuana. But he’s been coming east for a while, including for the Phillies’ 2008 World Series triumph. (He noted that was the first time he ate crab fries.)

“Whatever happens in the end, win or lose, the energy’s going to be there, and, as a broadcaster, you can tap into that well,” Garcia Márquez said. “I love that energy for Philadelphia, the ‘Fightin’ Phils’ energy. ... Us Mexicans, we’re very much like that as well — we fight for everything we have, and everything we want.“

This game will present another roster-depth challenge for the Union as they come off the high of Wedneday’s historic tie at Mexico’s Atlas that clinched a ticket to the Concacaf Champions League semifinals. Garcia Marquez appreciates manager Jim Curtin’s willingness to sacrifice a few regular-season games to succeed on the continent’s biggest stage.

“I wouldn’t want to be Jim Curtin — but, then again, I think they expected this. I think they want this,” Garcia Marquez said. “The vibe that you get is no excuses. They understand that to be considered a big team in Concacaf, you’ve got to do big-team types of things.”

Tony Husband and Ross Smith will have the call in English. They worked together in recent years on Nashville SC’s local TV broadcasts. Before then, Husband worked for the BBC, and Smith worked on the Portland Timbers’ local broadcasts.

Radio coverage of the game will be on 97.5 The Fanatic, with Dave Leno and Lisa Roman on the call.

This weekend’s free games on Apple

Apple and MLS are offering six games free each week this year, with each team in the league expected to average 14 free games over the season.

Five are on Saturday: Charlotte FC vs. Colorado Rapids (7:30 p.m.), Columbus Crew vs. New England Revolution (7:30 p.m.), Toronto FC vs. Atlanta United (7:30 p.m.), Minnesota United vs. Orlando City (8:30 p.m.) and San Jose Earthquakes vs. Sporting Kansas City (10:30 p.m.).

The sixth is on Sunday, as MLS returns to having a national TV game at a separate time. And it’s a big one: the Los Angeles Galaxy vs. LAFC “El Tráfico” rivalry clash (4:30 p.m., Fox29, Fox Deportes).

We still don’t know when the Union’s next free game will be. MLS and Apple have set the free games through the end of April, and the Union don’t have any — though they do have a bye on the last weekend of the month.

The Union’s next game on traditional TV will be their Champions League semifinal series opener against Los Angeles FC, in the April 25-27 window.

If you have Apple TV+ but not MLS Season Pass, you can watch the “MLS 360″ live highlights show for no extra charge.

Apple is starting to test a multigame viewing option, with up to four games on a screen at the same time. Fans who participate in Apple TV’s beta testing program and have Apple TV 4K devices will get to to try it this weekend. Apple also is changing how it displays full-game replays, making them easier to find for fans.

