When the Union resume their season on Saturday against FC Cincinnati at Subaru Park (7:30 p.m., PHL17), it will have been three weeks since their last game -- and a month to the day since their last home game.

The players and staff will be in a good mood. Dániel Gazdag is just back from scoring a goal against England for Hungary in UEFA’s Nations League, and Andre Blake helped Jamaica earn a tie with Mexico in Concacaf’s edition.

Players who weren’t with national teams got a healthy amount of rest, a luxury in a long campaign, with plenty of evidence on Instagram. Sergio Santos went to get a green card, too, meaning he won’t need an international roster slot anymore.

So the mood in Chester should be upbeat this weekend, buoyed further by Philadelphia’s new status as a 2026 men’s World Cup host city.

Things might be a little spicy too. It’s the Union’s first game against Cincinnati since the visitors hired Pat Noonan from the Union to be their manager and Chris Albright to be their technical director, then convinced Ray Gaddis to come out of retirement and play again.

But not everything will be ideal for the home team. The Union will be without Paxten Aaronson, Jack McGlynn, Quinn Sullivan and Brandan Craig, all of whom are with the U.S. under-20 men’s team at Concacaf’s age-group championship in Honduras.

The tournament runs from Saturday through July 3. If the Americans go all the way in the tournament, the Union’s players will miss four games: Saturday, then June 26 vs. New York City FC, June 29 at Chicago and July 3 at Columbus.

A lot of people, even with the Union, hope the Americans do go all the way. The tournament also serves as qualifying for the 2024 Olympics, and the U.S. men haven’t played in the Games since 2008. That drought is far too long.

The Union get it, having long understood the value of their players featuring for national teams. So they made the sacrifice.

“We had good, open dialogue with U.S. Soccer, [and] good, open dialogue with [coach] Mikey Vargas,” Union manager Jim Curtin said. “The back-and-forth was such that these guys were identified as key contributors for the group. The feedback we’ve gotten is that they’re doing very well so far.”

And he emphasized again: “We’re a club that believes very much in youth development. To represent the national team is something we believe in. I think we’d be contradicting ourselves if we prevented that from happening.”

Curtin said he probably won’t have a fully-stocked bench Saturday night. Rarely-used reserve midfielders Jesús Bueno and Cole Turner will likely be on call this time, and Matt Real could play at left midfield instead of left back.

“It’s a risk we’re willing to take,” Curtin said. “We have had dialogue and open conversations, and healthy conversations, that in the event of an emergency -- if we lost a starter or two, maybe a guy or two could be called back. ... We’ll play it week by week, but as of right now, we were able to support the national team, and with the players that are here, we’re fully confident that we can get result through these next few games.”

There might also be emergency call-ups from the Union’s reserve team to fill out the bench if needed. But one player who won’t be involved is Jack de Vries, a Union academy product whose year-long loan to Italy’s Venezia has ended.

Venezia was reported in late May to have been near a deal to sign de Vries permanently, but it has not become official yet. Whether or not it does, Curtin made it clear that de Vries is going somewhere that isn’t Subaru Park.

“He is not with us right now, I’ll put it that way,” Curtin said. “There’s still some things that are being finalized. I think we’ll have official word on that pretty soon for you. But he won’t play a role.”

