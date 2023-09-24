Union takeaways: Jesús Bueno was a bright spot in a dull scoreless tie vs. LAFC

Here are our takeaways on the Union’s scoreless tie with Los Angeles FC on Saturday night at Subaru Park, a result that played a part in creating a four-way tie for third place in the Eastern Conference. The Union (14-8-7, 49 points), Columbus, Atlanta, and New England have the same point total, though they haven’t played the same number of games.

Man of the match

Jesús Bueno. He had big shoes to fill with fellow Venezuelan José Andrés Martínez out injured because of a bone bruise, and he stepped up. Bueno registered four tackles, six interceptions (including a big one late in the second half), and a whopping 13 defensive recoveries and won nine of the 18 duels he contested.

Just as importantly, he did a fine imitation of Martínez’s other key trait: 60-of-67 passing, including five passes into the attacking third. Bueno didn’t play the kind of spectacular balls that Martínez is capable of, but his totals are worth praise.

Key offensive stat

6: The teams’ combined shots total in the game. That is believed to be a MLS record for the fewest attempts in a regular-season game. At least before this year, no contest had seen fewer than the eight taken by the New York Red Bulls and Houston Dynamo on April 11, 2009.

Key defensive stat

10: The number of defensive recoveries by Damion Lowe, who started in place of the injured Jakob Glesnes (groin issue). He also had three clearances, two tackles, and one interception and won five of the seven duels he contested.

Notable quotes

“Whenever you think you have this game figured out, and you see the 3-3 games that we’ve played against them, or whatever they might be, you can have a night like tonight. I know that probably, the people on TV, they didn’t feel that, but the people in the stadium know just how ugly the elements can make a game. So that part’s unfortunate.”

— Union manager Jim Curtin reflecting on the low shot total and the fact that this was the first scoreless tie between the Union and LAFC in eight meetings.

“We’ve got a really busy schedule. I’ve played a lot of games. I’ve been starting almost every game this season, but I’m really happy. I’m healthy. So as long as I’m healthy, I want to play all the games.”

— Union midfielder Dániel Gazdag, who has played in 40 of the Union’s 43 games this year, including the last seven straight. He’s had just one game off in the last three months.

“I’m getting the minutes, I’m getting fit, and I’m getting to know the players — this is more important, how they like to play. I’m still learning the team. I feel that I’m starting to play better and better every game.”

— Union striker Tai Baribo, whose run for the full second half was his longest appearance yet for the team. He’ll likely start in the Union’s next game, since Julián Carranza is dealing with concussion symptoms.

Biggest result elsewhere

New York Red Bulls 5, D.C. United 3. It wasn’t a big deal for the playoff race, but all the goals the Union game didn’t have were found a few hours south, in even worse rain than what hit Chester.

The 106th edition of the most-played rivalry in MLS history saw three goals from the 44th minute through the end of first-half stoppage time. The second was a Christian Benteke penalty kick that gave him a hat trick, after tallies in the 21st and 36th. But Sean Nealis gave New York the lead in the 58th, and John Tolkin sealed the win in the 93rd.

Up next

It’s another short turnaround to a Wednesday game for the Union, as they host FC Dallas at Subaru Park (7:30 p.m., Apple TV, free).

The game was originally scheduled for Aug. 20, but had to be postponed because the Union made the Leagues Cup third-place game. It could have been moved to the October FIFA window, but the teams understandably wanted to have all their top players available.