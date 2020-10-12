There wasn’t much for the fans to enjoy early on. As a windy rainstorm blew across the field, the Union (10-3-4, 34 points) recorded more injury scares (three) than shots (one) in the first 38 minutes. Andre Blake, Kai Waigner, and Olivier Mbaizo each went down and took a while to get up. Fortunately, they all overcame what ailed them and stayed in the game.