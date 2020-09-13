After entering in the 64th minute, Real recorded two clearances and two interceptions and was 9-for-9 passing. In the 90th minute, he played a give-and-go with Kacper Przybylko and got to the return pass late. But after Andrew Farrell took the ball, Real trapped him and forced the ball out of bounds. Fans might lament his not winning the footrace or might be happy with the recovery work, or both. Or they might want Kai Wagner to get healthy soon.