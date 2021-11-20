Jamiro Monteiro and Olivier Mbaizo were forced out of the Union’s first-round playoff game against the New York Red Bulls on Saturday at Subaru Park because of Major League Soccer’s health and safety protocols.

Their absences were announced by the Union when the team unveiled its starting lineup an hour before the 2:38 p.m. kickoff.

The Union issued a brief statement, which did not detail exactly what happened to the two players, but offered a variety of reasons that could rule a player out beyond testing positive for COVID-19. They include pending or inconclusive test results, quarantines due to “high risk behavior” or “being a high risk close contact,” or “other illness not related to COVID-19.”

Monteiro and Mbaizo were recently with their national teams, Cape Verde and Cameroon respectively, for the next-to-last round of African World Cup qualifying. Cape Verde hosted the Central African Republic and visited Nigeria, while Cameroon faced Malawi in Johannesburg, South Africa, and hosted the Ivory Coast.

Both players played in both of their teams’ games, which were Saturday and Tuesday, then returned to the Philadelphia area. Monteiro returned to town on Wednesday and Mbaizo got back on Thursday.

Cameroon advanced to the final round by winning each of its games, but Cape Verde fell short by tying Nigeria after beating the Central African Republic.

Against the Red Bulls, rookie phenom Paxten Aaronson started in Monteiro’s place in attacking midfield, and veteran backup Alvas Powell started in Mbaizo’s place at right back.

The Union’s full starting lineup was a 4-3-2-1 setup with Andre Blake in goal; Kai Wagner, Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes and Powell on the back line; Leon Flach, José Andrés Martínez, and Alejandro Bedoya in front of them; Aaronson and Dániel Gazdag in attacking midfield; and Kacper Przybylko up front.

New York started a 3-4-2-1 with former Union backup goalkeeper Carlos Miguel Coronel in net; Andrew Gutman, Sean Nealis, and Andrés Reyes in defense; Kyle Duncan, Sean Davis, Dru Yearwood and Tom Edwards in front of them; Omir Fernandez and Cristian Cásseres Jr. as attacking midfielders; and Fábio up top.

