Behind Daniel Gazdag’s penalty kick, the Union win an ugly outing, 1-0, against the New York Red Bulls

HARRISON, N.J. — Though they were out-shot 17-3, the Union rode Dániel Gazdag’s penalty kick goal in the first half to a 1-0 win at the rival New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

It was not a game to remember, but it moved the Union (4-4-2, 14 points) up to seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings, and provided a three-game unbeaten streak in regular-season play.

On the board first

The early stages of the game were ugly — as Union-Red Bulls games often are.

At times, the players seemed to be passing the ball as much with their heads as with their feet. But last-place New York (1-4-6, 9 points) forced the game open with its first five shots, including one by John Tolkin that forced a sensational diving save from Andre Blake.

After holding off the Red Bulls’ early charge, the Union started to assert themselves more. They were rewarded when Carranza won a penalty kick in the 26th minute, making the most of slight contact from Dylan Nealis. The video replay officials took a long look at it, and referee Joe Dickerson spent a good while at the monitor. But the call ended up standing, and Gazdag scored easily.

It was the Hungarian international’s seventh goal of the season in all competitions, all on penalty kicks. And it was the only goal — in fact, the Union’s only recorded shot — of a first half that had 18 combined fouls and three yellow cards.

Lineup rotation

Jim Curtin started to fulfill his midweek promise to rotate his starting lineup more. Damion Lowe came in for Jack Elliott at center back, and Quinn Sullivan started at forward over Mikael Uhre.

Unsurprisingly, Uhre was the first substitute to enter, replacing Sullivan in the 61st minute . Also unsurprisingly, Curtin didn’t make another substitution until the 79th minute , when Jesús Bueno replaced Alejandro Bedoya. Chris Donovan was the last sub to enter, replacing Carranza at the start of second-half stoppage time.

Sullivan, by the way, should have had an assist in the fifth minute. He was sprung down the left wing by Jack McGlynn, but Dániel Gazdag stopped short of Sullivan’s setup pass, and the ball rolled harmlessly through the six-yard box. The presumption was Gazdag thought Sullivan had been offside, but it was still surprising to see Gazdag let the play go instead of shooting and letting the officials make a call.

Lack of shots

The Union registered just one shot in the first half, compared to eight from New York. But the Union started the second half in much better fashion. A highlight came in the 57th minute, when Kai Wagner zipped a low free kick from the right wing toward the near post and Nathan Harriel met it with a first-time smash. However, Red Bulls goalkeeper Carlos Miguel Coronel (a former Union backup) made a fine save.

A reunion

In his first game against his old team, former Union striker Cory Burke drew a yellow card in notable fashion. In the 68th minute, Damion Lowe played a back pass to Blake well beyond the 18-yard box, and Burke and Tom Barlow pressed it. Blake dribbled past Barlow, but Burke tripped him up. Dickerson reached for his pocket unveiling the caution.

Burke appeared to apologize to Blake, his Jamaican national team colleague, and to his former friends on the Union’s training staff. He then went right back to running at his old club, and in the 73rd came close to scoring after Cameron Harper’s cross flew over an outstretched Blake.

