The Union will host the MLS Eastern Conference final on Sunday (3:30 p.m., 6abc and ESPN Deportes), thanks to New York City FC’s upset win over the New England Revolution on Tuesday, in a penalty shootout after a 2-2 tie at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

Here’s a quick look at how the matchup is shaping up.

The upset

The biggest question entering the game was how New England, which won the Supporters’ Shield this year with an MLS points record, would play after 23 days off. And when New York’s Santiago Rodríguez belted in a goal in the third minute, the critics were ready to pounce. But the Revolution’s Adam Buksa equalized just six minutes later.

New York was the dominant team for most of the second half, but the Pigeons failed to finish their many chances — including a flub by this year’s Golden Boot winner Valentín Castellanos when he was wide open from close range in the 90th minute.

Just as the teams looked to be settling in to prepare for penalty kicks, Castellanos leaped high in the 109th to meet a cross from Gudmundur Thórarinsson and head the Pigeons into the lead.

The drama wasn’t done yet, though. Tajon Buchanan, a star of the Revs and the Canadian men’s national team who will move to Belgium’s Club Brugge for $7 million after the season, tied the game again in the 118th.

From goat to hero … and back to goat

Amazingly, Castellanos was sent off in the 113th for his second yellow card of the night. His first booking came in the 18th, and the second was a no-doubter. He’ll thus miss Sunday’s game, a huge stroke of luck for the Union.

New England had a player go from hero to goat too. In the shootout, Buksa, second among the Revolution’s takers, was the only player who failed to score. He shot low and New York goalkeeper Sean Johnson stuffed it. All five City players scored, with Alexander Callens hitting the winning shot.

High-flying Pigeons

Though Castellanos will be out, New York will come to Chester in scorching-hot form: unbeaten in seven straight games. The Union struggled against NYCFC this year, with just one win — and by only 1-0 at that — in three meetings.

But the Union will have more than just home-field advantage on Sunday. They’ll have two more days of rest, since their conference semifinal game was Sunday. We’ll see if that ends up being a benefit, especially since Tuesday’s game went to extra time and penalties.

