A prediction for the Union-Toronto FC game: Nathan Harriel will be in a big spotlight

When Jakob Glesnes’ attempted clearance hit Nathan Harriel in the rear end and flew back into Andre Blake’s net last Saturday, it felt like that had to be the low point for the Union.

It certainly was the low point of that game, as the Union rallied for a 2-2 tie at the Chicago Fire. Now to find out if it was the low point of the season so far.

Though Toronto has won just once in eight games this year, it also has lost just once. The Reds’ six ties the rest of the way make for just enough points (nine) to put them above the Union (2-4-2, 8 points) at the quarter pole of the season.

It helps the Union that Toronto has a long injury list. Michael Bradley, Matt Hedges, and Cristian Gutiérrez have been ruled out, and three key attackers are questionable: winger Federico Bernardeschi, forward Adama Diomande, and midfield playmaker Victor Vázquez.

If they can’t go, expect to see MLS veterans Brandon Servania and Ayo Akinola among the players called on to step up. They don’t have their colleagues’ pedigree, but they’re good players.

It also helps the Union that they don’t have a game next weekend, so manager Jim Curtin can push his veterans a fair distance in this game before Wednesday’s big Champions League clash with Los Angeles FC.

The most important Union player in this game might be Harriel, who wil duel with Toronto star Lorenzo Insigne as he tries to bounce back from a bad game in Chicago.

As much as fans might want to see the Union win a game with offense, this one might have to be won with defense. Don’t expect it to be easy.

Prediction: Union 2, Toronto 2.

