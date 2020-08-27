“I’m really proud of the [NBA’s Milwaukee] Bucks for getting the ball rolling, and our league, in addition to the WNBA, standing in solidarity,” he told the Best Soccer Show podcast in an interview recorded late Wednesday night. “Shifting the focus from sports to human rights, I think that’s what’s most important in this moment. ... We have to take things one day at a time, and we just knew that it was the right step to take to not play today.”