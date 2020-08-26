You don’t have to be former centerback Jim Curtin to appreciate that his team’s 1-0 win over the New York Red Bulls Tuesday night at Subaru Park was the Union’s second straight shutout, and its fourth since MLS resumed playing games last month.
“I think it’s clear I like 1-0 wins. That means we were organized. We were tough to play through,” Curtin said. “We got our goal, [and] we defended well as a team.”
But you also don’t have to be Kacper Przybylko or Sergio Santos to know that the Union could have scored a lot more goals if they finished any of their wide-open chances in the second half.
Here’s a review of some of the notable performances in the game:
He was outstanding from start to finish, leading the Union in touches (75), aerial duels won (5), clearances (8), and passing (48-of-63), including 8-of-11 on long balls. He also had two interceptions and one huge block.
McKenzie was just as strong in his statements about racial injustice, having taken the field two days after Jacob Blake was shot in the back seven times by police in Milwaukee. Before the game, players, coaches, and officials continued the tradition across MLS of taking a knee in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, and many of them raised fists. After the game, McKenzie took to the microphone to make sure the message was clear.
“We’re still waiting on justice for Breonna Taylor’s killers, and now we’re demanding justice for Jacob Blake’s shooting,” he said. “To constantly see this issue of police brutality, systemic oppression, systemic racism, pop up time and time again without much justice – little justice being shown by any means – it’s frustrating. ... Football is great, you know. Sports are great. We’re thankful to have them back, but there’s a lot bigger fish to fry than what we have going on in sports.”
You saw why Union sporting director Ernst Tanner thinks so highly of him. The 26-year-old Norwegian recorded 68 touches, four aerial duels won, six clearances, two tackles, and two interceptions, and completed 43-of-53 passes.
The Union’s captain set the tone for the game by creating two chances and taking two shots in the first 35 minutes. He finished the night with 67 touches, four aerial duels won, two tackles, one block, a team-high four interceptions and 33-of-48 passes completed.
Curtin talks often about how important Przybylko’s defensive contributions are, and the box score usually shows them. The cameras, however, don’t always. They did this time in the form of his goa- line clearance at the end of the first half that stopped the Red Bulls from tying the score.
His game didn’t reach the high standards he has set this summer, but it was still very good: 60 touches, two aerial duels won, one shot, three clearances, one interception, one block, and 36-of-43 passing in 78 minutes on the field.
Martínez has locked down the starting defensive midfield position, and it’s a good thing he has because Matej Oravec – who was signed to be the starter – has yet to play for the Union. In fact, Oravec isn’t even with the team. With the USL squad shut down due to coronavirus cases, the Union let him go home to Slovakia to play for the nation’s under-21 team.
“He’s playing decent in training. But right now, Ernst and I decided it would be good for him to join his national team. Go there, get some games, get some confidence, and come back with a clear mind,” Curtin said.
Between that and the quarantine Oravec will have to pass through when he returns here, it will be a while before we see him.
The manager naturally takes the brunt of fans’ criticism even when things are going well. There is, though, one flaw in Curtin’s coaching style that bears highlighting: he doesn’t rotate the lineup much either in games or across them.
So it was good to see that on Tuesday Curtin did quite a bit of both, making three changes to the starting lineup and using all of his substitution opportunities. Curtin has promised he’ll keep making changes as the Union plow through a stretch of five games in 18 days. Here’s hoping he lives up to it.