Arsenal needs better defenders, and has for years. But the front office has failed to deliver it, partly because owner Stan Kroenke won’t let the team have the money it needs. The team needs a playmaker, but the one that it has, Mesut Ozil, has been exiled for reasons no one is willing to say. Ozil has been reduced to hosting Q&A sessions with fans on Twitter, and those fans have been reduced to stewing over their club’s ineptitude.