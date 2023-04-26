Premier League Summer Series in Philadelphia tickets are on sale now

Tickets for the English Premier League’s Summer Series exhibition soccer games at Lincoln Financial Field are now on sale.

The general public sale started Wednesday through Ticketmaster. Click here for the link to buy tickets.

Lincoln Financial Field will host three games in the series: Chelsea vs. Brighton on Saturday, July 22 (7 p.m.), then a doubleheader on Sunday, July 23: Fulham vs. Brentford (4 p.m.) and Newcastle United vs. Aston Villa (7 p.m.).

Hershey’s Christian Pulisic could be part of Chelsea’s roster for its U.S. tour. But it’s also possible, and perhaps even likely, that he will leave the team this summer to go somewhere else. Fulham’s squad includes two players from the United States’ World Cup team last fall, Tim Ream and Antonee “Jedi” Robinson. Newcastle United will likely bring former Atlanta United star Miguel Almirón, and the tour’s stop in Atlanta on July 26 would be Almiron’s first game there since leaving the city.

Coincidentally, the Union also have a game on July 22, against Mexico’s Club Tijuana in the Leagues Cup tournament. The kickoff time is not set yet. No matter the schedule, Chelsea-Brighton is likely to draw a bigger crowd than the 18,500-seat capacity of the Union’s Subaru Park.

Click here for our full story on the Premier League Summer Series coming to Philadelphia.

2023 Premier League summer tour schedule

Saturday, July 22: Chelsea vs. Brighton & Hove Albion in Philadelphia (7 p.m., buy tickets here)

Sunday, July 23: Fulham vs. Brentford (4 p.m., buy tickets here) and Newcastle United vs. Aston Villa (7 p.m., buy tickets here) in Philadelphia

Wednesday, July 26: Brentford vs. Brighton & Hove Albion (5:30 p.m., buy tickets here) in Atlanta; Fulham vs. Aston Villa in Orlando (7 p.m., buy tickets here); Chelsea vs. Newcastle United (8:15 p.m., buy tickets here) in Atlanta

Friday, July 28: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Newcastle United in Harrison, N.J. (7:30 p.m., buy tickets here)

Sunday, July 30: Aston Villa vs. Brentford (noon, buy tickets here) and Chelsea vs. Fulham (2:45 p.m., buy tickets here) in Landover, Md.

