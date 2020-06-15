The midweek soccer schedule in Europe is headlined by the return to action of England’s Premier League and a potential crowning of a champion in Germany.
Here’s a look at the top games to watch and how to watch them.
Tuesday, 12:30 p.m. (Fox Sports 2, Fox Deportes)
The race for Germany’s last UEFA Champions League berth is now a head-to-head sprint between fifth-place Mönchengladbach (56) and 4th-place Bayer Leverkusen (57). Mönchengladbach star Marcus Thuram suffered an ankle injury in Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Bayern Munich, but fellow Frenchman Alassane Pléa will be back from a red card suspension.
Wolfsburg is trying to hold on to sixth place, which will get it to the Europa League. U.S. national team centerback John Brooks has been playing really well lately.
Tuesday, 2:30 p.m. (Fox Sports 2, Fox Deportes)
Bayern will win its eighth straight Bundesliga title, and its 30th all-time, with a victory. It would keep Bremen stuck in the relegation zone, but at least Josh Sargent’s team got a much-needed 5-1 win over Paderborn this past Saturday.
Click here for the rest of the midweek Bundesliga schedule.
Tuesday, 4 p.m. (beIN Sports, beIN Sports Español)
Lionel Messi was just what the world hoped he’d be in Barcelona’s return to action: a goal, two assists and six chances created in a 4-0 win over Mallorca on Saturday. He might get the day off against next-to-last-place Leganés, but he’s got plenty of entertaining teammates, especially Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suárez and Frenkie de Jong.
Wednesday, 1 p.m. (NBCSN)
England’s Premier League finally returns, after weeks of rancor over how to do it (and the British government’s failures in fighting the coronavirus pandemic). Games will be played behind closed doors, and you’ll hear artificial crowd noise on TV gathered by EA Sports for its FIFA video game.
But the contests will be real, and this one matters quite a bit. Villa, one of England’s most historic clubs, is in next-to-last place and trying to survive relegation. Sheffield United are in seventh place, above traditional powers Arsenal and Tottenham and just two points back of Manchester United for fifth — which comes with a Europa League spot.
Wednesday, 3:15 p.m. (NBCSN, Universo)
This game was postponed twice: first from Jan. 30, when City played in the Carabao Cup final, then from March 11 when the pandemic began. For Arsenal, it’s been like putting off a trip to the dentist’s office. For City, second in the standings, it’s a tiny slimmer of hope before Liverpool clinches the title. The Reds have a 25-point lead in first place.
The most memorable thing of the night likely won’t be the result. It will be seeing players from both teams wear “Black Lives Matter” on the backs of their jerseys where their names would be. Players petitioned the league for permission, and the league granted it. The league will also support players who take a knee during games.
Thursday, 4 p.m. (beIN Sports, beIN Sports Español)
While most of the world focuses on the Barcelona-Real Madrid title race, it’s also worth watching the race for fourth. Six teams are within six points of current holders Real Sociedad, including perennial Champions League participant Valencia. Los Che, as the team is nicknamed, have some good under-the-radar players including Uruguayan forward Maxi Gómez and Portuguese midfielder Gonçalo Guedes.
Click here for the rest of the midweek La Liga schedule.