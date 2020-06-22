La Liga’s title race is really on now. Barcelona and Real Madrid are tied at the top of the standings, both on 65 points, and Real Madrid holds the goal difference tiebreaker. This is a big game, because Bilbao currently has a four-game unbeaten streak against Barcelona over the past two years. Keep an eye on Bilbao forward Iñaki Williams, the team’s joint leading scorer this season with 10 goals.