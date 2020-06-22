There are a lot of big soccer games on TV and online over the next few days across England’s Premier League, Spain’s La Liga and Italy’s Serie A.
Here’s your viewer’s guide to the top contests to watch.
Tuesday, 1 p.m. (NBCSN)
Leicester City continue to fly high in the standings, in third place and heading towards a return to the Champions League. But Jamie Vardy’s Foxes stumbled out of the restart gate, held to a 1-1 tie at Watford. Brighton, meanwhile, is coming off a dramatic 2-1 victory over Arsenal in which 23-year-old forward Neal Maupay scored a 95th-minute winner.
Tuesday, 4 p.m. (beIN Sports, beIN Sports Español)
La Liga’s title race is really on now. Barcelona and Real Madrid are tied at the top of the standings, both on 65 points, and Real Madrid holds the goal difference tiebreaker. This is a big game, because Bilbao currently has a four-game unbeaten streak against Barcelona over the past two years. Keep an eye on Bilbao forward Iñaki Williams, the team’s joint leading scorer this season with 10 goals.
Wednesday, 3:45 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN Deportes)
There’s a title race in Serie A, too, though it hasn’t gotten as much attention as Spain’s. Second-place Lazio is one point behind first-place Juventus with 12 games to go, chasing the team’s first Scudetto in 20 years. Forward Ciro Immobile isn’t just Serie A’s top scorer this season, he’s one of the most prolific in all of Europe: 30 goals in 33 games in all competitions.
Atlanta, meanwhile, is in fourth place and looking to reach the Champions League for the second straight season. The team is based in Bergamo, Lombardy, the region of Italy that’s been hardest-hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Atalanta’s Champions League round of 16 home game against Spain’s Valencia on Feb. 19 was found to have a major impact on spreading COVID-19 across Italy.
Thursday, 1 p.m. (NBCSN)
Soccer fans seeking normalcy in the coronavirus era got a dose of it Saturday in Arsenal’s loss to Brighton. The Gunners have long a regular habit of losing games they shouldn’t, and they’re right back at it now. Let’s see if Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and company can get it right this time, against a Southampton squad led by Danny Ings.
Thursday, 3:15 p.m. (NBCSN, Universo)
Fresh off a Christian Pulisic-inspired comeback win over Aston Villa, Chelsea now hosts Manchester City in a clash of the Premier League’s fourth- and second-place teams. If Chelsea wins and Liverpool beats Crystal Palace at home on Wednesday (3:15 p.m., NBCSN and Universo), the Reds will have officially clinched the Premier League title. Unfortunately, they’ll have to wait a while to celebrate. Their next game isn’t until July 2, a visit to -- of all teams -- Manchester City.