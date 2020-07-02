The soccer weekend is highlighted by big games in the Premier League, NWSL Challenge Cup, Serie A and La Liga, plus the last game of Germany’s Bundesliga relegation playoff.
Here’s your viewer’s guide to the top matchups to watch and how to watch them.
Saturday, 10 a.m. (NBCSN, Universo)
Led by the midfield tandem of Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United has won three straight games and looked good doing it. The Red Devils are in fifth place with 52 points, two behind fourth-place Chelsea for the Premier League’s last Champions League spot.
United also has Wolverhampton Wanderers hot on its heels. The two teams are tied on points, with United holding the goal difference tiebreakers. Wolves, starring Mexican striker Raúl Jiménez, host Arsenal in the game right after this one (12:30 p.m., NBCSN and Telemundo).
Saturday, 12:30 p.m. (CBS All Access)
Utah’s 3-3 tie with Houston on Tuesday was the best game of the NWSL Challenge Cup so far, with Sicklerville native Tziarra King scoring an 89th-minute equalizer. Sky Blue will hope to have Imani Dorsey back to boost the attack after a scoreless draw with OL Reign late Tuesday.
Saturday, 10 p.m. (CBS All Access)
Houston’s Rachel Daly showed why she’s one of England’s top strikers in the Utah game, with two well-taken goals. The Reign missed creator Sofia Huerta against Sky Blue due to a minor injury. She’s expected back for this game.
Saturday, 3:45 p.m. (ESPN+)
Ciro Immobile and second-place Lazio need to win this game to keep up hope of a shot at the Serie A title. Seventh-place Milan will hope Zlatan Ibrahimović can spark an upset and get the Rossoneri closer to a Europa League place.
Sunday, 12:30 p.m. (CBS All Access)
Both of these teams rested many top starters midweek. Chicago played a scoreless draw with Portland; North Carolina brought Sam Mewis and Crystal Dunn off the bench at halftime in a 2-0 win over Washington. That the Courage were rarely troubled before the subs shows just how good they are.
Sunday, 10 p.m. (CBS All Access)
Something seems off with the Thorns. Maybe it’s just that they’re still building chemistry after manager Mark Parsons blew up the roster in the offseason. Still, their attack isn’t really clicking yet.
Washington, led by Rose Lavelle, likes to play an open style instead of packing it in. That could give Thorns stars Lindsey Horan and Christine Sinclair more breathing room than they got from the Red Stars’ impressively stout defense.
Sunday, 4 p.m. (beIN Sports, beIN Sports Español)
Barcelona is in big trouble. Real Madrid grew its lead atop La Liga to four points with a 1-0 win Wednesday over Getafe. And if Real wins at Athletic Bilbao on Sunday (8 a.m., beIN Sports, beIN Sports Español), the gap will be seven points when Barcelona takes the field.
Monday, 2:30 p.m. (Fox Sports 2, Fox Deportes)
American striker Josh Sargent was stuck on the bench for most of the night as Bremen blew its home game in the Bundesliga relegation playoff Thursday with a scoreless tie. Sargent didn’t enter the game until the 84th minute, and three minutes later teammate Nicklas Moisander was ejected for a second yellow card.
U.S. fans will be rooting for Bremen to survive the playoff second leg at Heidenheim – and rooting for Sargent to start this time.