Major League Soccer’s Orlando tournament kicks off, the NWSL Challenge Cup continues and there are big games across Europe during the middle of the week.
Here’s your viewer’s guide to what to watch.
Tuesday, 3:15 p.m. (NBCSN, Universo)
Arsenal’s 2-0 win at Wolverhampton on Sunday was its first road victory against a team ranked higher in the standings since September 2015. Because of it, Alexandre Lacazette and the Gunners aren’t yet out of the race for a European tournament berth next season. Leicester is trying to hold on to third place and the Champions League berth that comes with it. Foxes forward Jamie Vardy is coming off a two-goal performance in a win at Crystal Palace on Saturday.
Wednesday, 12:30 p.m. (CBS All Access)
Utah’s Amy Rodriguez and Verónica Boquete have been bringing back memories of their Philadelphia Independence days in the NWSL Challenge Cup. They’ve teamed up for some stylish goals in the tournament, including the winner against Sky Blue FC on Saturday. The Reign, meanwhile, are in last place and have yet to score.
Wednesday, 4 p.m. (beIN Sports, beIN Sports Español)
The title race in Spain’s La Liga still has some life thanks to Barcelona’s resounding 4-1 win at Villarreal on Sunday, and not just because of the score. Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann scored his first goal for the team since Feb. 15. This game is a rivalry matchup with a crosstown foe, but should be another win. Espanyol remains rooted in last place with just 24 points.
Wednesday, 8 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN Deportes)
Major League Soccer’s summer tournament kicks off with a mix of anticipation and dread. Multiple teams have had positive COVID-19 cases while in the Disney World bubble — though none were contracted while on site — and many other teams have delayed flights to Orlando out of hesitation. One game has already been postponed, and it’s likely that more will be.
But at least for now, the tournament is still starting on schedule, which means there will be live American sports in prime time on ESPN. Orlando is led by veteran winger Nani; Miami features playmaker Rodolfo Pizarro and intriguing young striker Julián Carranza.
Wednesday, 10 p.m. (CBS All Access)
Houston has been the most impressive team in the NWSL Challenge Cup so far, highlighted by Saturday’s 2-0 win over the Reign. Sky Blue, unfortunately, has been one of the least impressive, with no goals scored yet. And with Margaret Purce committed to playing right back, the team’s options to boost the attack are limited.
Wednesday, 8 p.m. (TUDN in Spanish; English audio via SAP and free online at twitter.com/MLS)
New England was one of the most intriguing teams in the Eastern Conference coming into the season. The Revs have players to watch in midfielder Carles Gil and forward Gustavo Bou. Montreal has two stars with major European experience: former Barcelona forward Bojan Krkić and former Tottenham Hotspurs midfielder Victor Wanyama.