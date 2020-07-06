Arsenal’s 2-0 win at Wolverhampton on Sunday was its first road victory against a team ranked higher in the standings since September 2015. Because of it, Alexandre Lacazette and the Gunners aren’t yet out of the race for a European tournament berth next season. Leicester is trying to hold on to third place and the Champions League berth that comes with it. Foxes forward Jamie Vardy is coming off a two-goal performance in a win at Crystal Palace on Saturday.