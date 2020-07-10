The most surprising plot twist of the NWSL Challenge Cup so far might be this: the Reign sit above the Thorns in the standings heading into the final first-round games. It’s a must-win for Lindsey Horan and Portland, and not just because the Reign are their perennial rivals. If Chicago beats Utah and the Thorns don’t win, Portland will finish the first round in last place — and face the Courage in the quarterfinals.