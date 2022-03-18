OL Reign vs. Portland Thorns

Friday, 10 p.m. (Paramount+)

A new NWSL campaign kicks off this weekend with the opening games of the Challenge Cup. This is one of the headliners, as Jessica Fishlock and Rose Lavelle lead the Reign against Sophia Smith, Christine Sinclair and the Thorns. It’s the first game for the Reign with Seattle’s Lumen Field as their full-time home, after spending the last few years an hour south in Tacoma.

The first game of the Challenge Cup is earlier Friday: Racing Louisville hosts the newly re-named Kansas City Current (7:30 p.m., Paramount+).

Napoli vs. Udinese

Saturday, 10 a.m. (Paramount+)

All three Serie A title contenders play in successon on Saturday, and CBS will present all three games as one tripleheader stream on Paramount+. After second-place Napoli (60 points) kicks things off, third-place Inter Milan (59) hosts Fiorentina at 1 p.m., then first-place AC Milan (63 points) visits Cagliari at 3:45 p.m.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Ham United

Saturday, 12:30 p.m. (USA Network, Telemundo)

These teams are tied for sixth place in the English Premier League, with Tottenham holding a game in hand. West Ham, starring Ukrainian forward Andriy Yarmolenko, could move as high as fourth on goal difference with a win.

Middlesbrough vs. Chelsea

Saturday, 1:15 p.m. (ESPN+)

The men’s FA Cup quarterfinals also take place this weekend, and this game will have the biggest spotlight because of the controversy surrounding Chelsea. The London club wasn’t able to sell tickets to its fans who will travel north, so proposed having the game behind closed doors. A huge public backlash led to a reversal of that before the FA could officially dismiss the idea.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs. Orlando City

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. (Univision 65, TUDN, twitter.com/MLS)

Javier Hernández aims for his third goal in four games this year as his Galaxy host an Orlando squad led by former Chelsea, Milan and Brazil starlet Alexandre Pato, and big-time Urugayan prospect Facundo Torres.

Rayo Vallecano vs. Atlético Madrid

Saturday, 4 p.m. (ESPN+)

A day before working on ESPN’s Real Madrid-Barcelona broadcast, former U.S. national team goalkeeper Kasey Keller will return to Rayo, where he played from 1999-2001, to be part of this Madrid derby’s commentary crew.

North Carolina Courage vs. Gotham FC

Saturday, 7 p.m. (Paramount+)

Gotham made some big signings this offseason in goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris, defender Ali Krieger, and midfielder Kristie Mewis. But we don’t really know yet how all the moves will come together. This will be the first piece of evidence.

Charlotte FC vs. New England Revolution

Saturday, 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

After drawing the largest crowd in MLS history for its home opener, what will Charlotte get for its second game? And how will New England respond to throwing away a 3-0 lead in the Champions League at Mexico’s Pumas UNAM, then losing on penalty kicks?

Angel City FC vs. San Diego Wave

Saturday, 9 p.m. (Paramount+)

The NWSL finally arrives in California after many years of fans out west waiting for it. Both teams are star-studded: Angel City has Christen Press and New Zealand’s Ali Riley, while San Diego has Alex Morgan, Abby Dahlkemper and Sweden’s Sofia Jakobsson.

Tigres UANL vs. Monterrey

Saturday, 9 p.m. (Univision 65, TUDN)

Mexico’s Clásico Regio is always worth checking out, especially when the teams are flying high in the Liga MX standings. Tigres is in third and Monterrey is in sixth.

Roma vs. Lazio

Sunday, 1 p.m. (CBS Sports Network, Paramount+)

Rome’s Derby della Capitale is a great spectacle, even when the teams are far off the title pace. At least fifth-place Lazio and seventh-place Roma have a shot at the Europa League next season.

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona

Sunday, 4 p.m. (ESPN+)

Yes, El Clásico is only on ESPN+ again. Why? There are plenty of reasons, but here’s one worth highlighting.

When La Liga set the kickoff time for Barcelona’s home game vs. Real last October, the word went around that this game would have a better kickoff time for U.S. audiences. It certainly does.

But the date of the game is bad luck, because almost all of ESPN’s channels - including ABC - are booked up with college sports: the women’s basketball and ice hockey NCAA tournaments, and the men’s basketball NIT.

Only ESPNews doesn’t have live programming at that hour, and there ESPN made a choice to not put the game on such a lesser channel. Nor will the game be on Spanish-language TV on ESPN Deportes.

So ESPN+ it is, and we’ll have to wait until next season to see if we’ll get a Clásico on ABC.

River Plate vs. Boca Juniors

Sunday, 6 p.m. (Paramount+, PrendeTV)

After one of the biggest rivalry games in Europe, the scene shifts to Buenos Aires for the most famous rivalry game in South America. And you can watch it for free in Spanish online through PrendeTV, not just through Paramount+’s subscription platform in English.

Even better, this is one of four major rivalry showdowns in Argentina this weekend. The others are Colón vs. Unión in Santa Fe (Saturday, 5:30 p.m.); Independiente vs. Racing in Buenos Aires, with the teams’ stadiums right next to each other (Saturday, 7:45 p.m.); and Rosario Central vs. Newell’s Old Boys in Rosario (Sunday, 1 p.m.).

All four games will be on Paramount+, and all but Colon-Unión will be on PrendeTV.

Atlas vs. Chivas

Sunday, 9 p.m. (Univision 65, TUDN)

Atlas has waited 51 years to host Guadalajara’s Clásico Tapatío as the reigning Mexican champion. The chance arrives this weekend.

