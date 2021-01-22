The Madrid media have been howling with frustration since Real got shockingly ousted from the Copa del Rey by third-tier team Alcoyano. As soon as the final whistle sounded, there was another round of calls to fire manager Zinedine Zidane. But he still has the Madrid board’s backing for now. A win in this game should settle nerves, and it should be easy to come by. Alaves is in 17th place, fourth from last, and just one point above the relegation zone.