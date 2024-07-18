Union boost forward depth with trade for Sam Adeniran from St. Louis

On the opening day of Major League Soccer’s summer transfer window, the Union added to their attacking ranks with a cash trade for St. Louis City forward Sam Adeniran.

A Houston native who grew up in Spain and briefly played in Germany, the 25-year-old has bounced around St. Louis, the Seattle Sounders, and second-tier USL Championship team San Antonio FC in recent seasons. He seemed to be settled in with St. Louis last year, scoring 12 goals in 30 games. But this year, he fell out with manager Bradley Carnell, was benched, and was suspended for a negative reaction to the benching.

Carnell was fired on July 1 with St. Louis City in 12th place in the Western Conference, which showed the turbulence might not have been a one-sided matter. Technical director John Hackworth, a former Union manager, stepped in as the interim boss, and Adeniran returned to the field as a substitute.

So this trade was a change-of-scenery move and was easy to facilitate. Along with Hackworth’s ties to the Union, St. Louis sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel has known Union sporting director Tanner for years through their shared roots in Germany.

In the Union’s press release announcing the deal, Tanner called Adeniran “a reinforcement to our striker unit effective immediately,” and “a strong player whose physical presence has shown to be effective up top.”

The trade didn’t cost the Union much. They paid $150,000 upfront and offered $200,000 for next year and $100,000 for 2026 if incentives are met along the way.

Both clubs know that might not happen because Adeniran is out of contract after this year. Austrian club LASK has also tried to buy him, and it looked a few days ago like that deal might get done. Instead, St. Louis traded him within MLS.

A source told The Inquirer that Adeniran could still go to LASK, but it wouldn’t happen until after this season.

