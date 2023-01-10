Ex-Union players Sébastien Le Toux, Maurice Edu to call MLS games on Apple’s streaming platform

Major League Soccer announced its first round of hires for its telecasts of games on Apple’s streaming platform this year, and the roster has a significant Philly flavor.

Former Union captain Maurice Edu will be a game analyst in English, and longtime Union player Sébastien Le Toux — still the top scorer in team history, seven years after his last game here — will call games in French.

Edu has done TV work with Fox Sports for a few years now, as a studio and game analyst on the network’s coverage of MLS, the U.S. men’s national team, and the World Cup.

Le Toux has built his broadcasting chops as a studio analyst on the Union’s local TV broadcasts, and as a color analyst on the team’s radio broadcasts. Coincidentally, the news was announced on his 39th birthday.

Former U.S. women’s team and Independence player Lori Lindsey, who still lives in Philadelphia, will also call games in English. She has worked for ESPN for a few years now, and is in line to be part of Fox’s team at this year’s women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

In all, MLS announced five play-by-play voices, 10 analysts and three studio hosts.

The English-language hires so far all have long local and national experience: Max Bretos (Fox Sports, beIN Sports, Los Angeles FC); Jake Zivin (ESPN, Fox, Portland Timbers) and Steve Cangialosi (ESPN, NBC, New York Red Bulls).

The Spanish-language hire might be the biggest name of all: Pablo Ramírez, Univision’s lead soccer play-by-play voice for two decades. The Mexico native called games in Liga MX, the U.S. and Mexico national teams, and the men’s World Cup until Univision lost the rights after the 2014 tournament. The network laid him off last year in a major round of cost-cutting.

Frederic Lord will be the main game-caller in French, after a long run calling soccer for TVA Sports in Quebec. Apple will carry French-language broadcasts for the league’s three Canadian teams: CF Montréal, Toronto FC and the Vancouver Whitecaps.

The highest-profile game analyst hired so far is Taylor Twellman, who was ESPN’s lead soccer analyst for most of his 13 years with the network before leaving last week. There was immediate speculation when he left that he’d go to Apple, and indeed he did.

Other game analysts hired so far are Kyndra de St. Aubin (Fox, Minnesota United), Danielle Slaton (Fox, San Jose Earthquakes) and Marcelo Balboa (Univision, Colorado Rapids).

As for studio coverage, Jillian Sakovits (ESPN, Atlanta United) will be a pregame host in English with analyst Sacha Kljestan, a former New York Red Bulls and U.S. national team midfielder. Tony Cherchi (Univision) will host in Spanish with popular former Portland Timbers playmaker Diego Valeri.

The much-anticipated whiparound show -- akin to NFL Red Zone -- will be hosted by Liam McHugh, formerly of NBC Sports and now the host of TNT’s NHL studio coverage on weeknights. McHugh said he’ll continue to host TNT’s hockey coverage.

“Very lucky to have bosses gracious enough to allow me to pursue an opportunity in a sport I love,” he wrote on Twitter.

The lead analyst on the whiparound show will be charismatic former New York Red Bulls and LAFC striker Bradley Wright-Phillips.

MLS’s announcement said more hires are still to come. But for now, there are some big absences, including three of the league’s longest-tenured and most popular play-by-play voices: JP Dellacamera (Union), Dave Johnson (D.C. United) and Joe Tutino (Los Angeles Galaxy).

Among the big-name analysts not on the initial list of Brian Dunseth, the longtime color analyst for Real Salt Lake’s local broadcast with experience at ESPN, Fox and NBC. A source with knowledge of the matter told The Inquirer that Dunseth will be involved, but it hasn’t been announced yet.

Shep Messing, the veteran analyst on New York Red Bulls games and former New York Cosmos player, also didn’t make the cut. Nor did Union analyst Danny Higginbotham, who still has plenty of work to do with NBC and ESPN.

The Athletic reported that Dellacamera, Johnson and Messing “won’t be a part of the main thrust of the initial coverage but could be featured in some capacity down the road.”

The new season starts Feb. 25. Apple’s streaming pass for MLS games will cost $99 for the year or $14.99 per month, with discounts to $79 for the year or $12.99 per month for existing Apple TV+ subscribers. Some games will also be free on Apple’s streaming platform, but it’s not yet known how many will be free.

Fox will also carry a package of just over 30 games across its broadcast network, cable channel FS1, and Spanish cable channel Fox Deportes.