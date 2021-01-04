This is the game of the week in Europe. It’s a huge test for Milan, which holds first place in Serie A by one point and is trying to win its first Italian title in a decade. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is still out with a calf injury, and while he’s almost back, he isn’t ready yet. Fifth-place Juventus is coming off a 4-1 rout of Udinese in which Cristiano Ronaldo had two goals and an assist.