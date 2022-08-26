Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey will be a celebrity fan at Saturday’s Union game against the Colorado Rapids (7:30 p.m., PHL17).

Maxey’s interest came up Tuesday night when he was on NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Phillies game broadcast from the stands at Citizens Bank Park. He mentioned that he’d been to Eagles and Phillies games, but not a Flyers game yet.

Then he said, “Are y’all Philly Union fans as well?” Ruben Amaro Jr. answered that he is, and Tom McCarthy said he’s only been to Subaru Park once.

“I’ve never been,” Maxey said, “so I may try to go catch one of those games as well.”

That got fans talking. One of them who tweeted at the Union got the admin’s attention, and that led to a public invitation to Maxey to come to a game. The Sixers’ Twitter account also noticed.

The Union’s public relations staff reached out, and by lunchtime Friday, it was all set. The Union tweeted a video of a staffer making a custom jersey for Maxey with the number 0, the number he wears for the Sixers.

“FIRE!!!! WE READY!!” Maxey tweeted in response to the video.

