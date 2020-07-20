Over the next few days, Sky Blue FC goes for another upset, the Union wait to see who they’ll play in the round of 16, and Liverpool lifts the Premier League trophy in its last home game of the season.
Here’s your viewer’s guide to the top midweek games to watch on TV and online.
Tuesday, 9 a.m. (ESPN, ESPN Deportes)
The Union will be keeping a close eye on this game. The winner wins the group (or Toronto if it’s a tie), and the loser could play the Union in the round of 16. Toronto star Jozy Altidore has yet to play because of fitness issues, and 20-year-old Ayo Akinola has stepped up big with five goals in the two group games so far.
Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. (ESPN2, TUDN)
Here’s the other game in the Toronto-New England group. D.C. would finish at least second with a victory, and could finish first with a big win and a TFC-Revolution tie. Montreal would finish third with a win and could sneak through, but the odds are slim. The midfield matchup between D.C.‘s Edison Flores and Montreal’s Samuel Piette should be fun to watch.
Also Tuesday: Columbus Crew vs. Atlanta United, 8 p.m. (ESPN2, TUDN)
Wednesday, 12:30 p.m. (CBS All Access)
The shock waves of Portland’s upset of North Carolina in the NWSL Challenge Cup quarterfinals are still being felt across the league. You can forget about the Thorns’ No. 8 seed now. Despite their struggles, they might now be the favorite to win it all — and rookie forward Morgan Weaver has officially arrived.
Wednesday, 3:15 p.m. (NBCSN, Universo)
Though there won’t be any fans in Anfield’s famous Kop stand to watch it, Liverpool will nonetheless celebrate with the Premier League trophy at the end of this game. Christian Pulisic and Chelsea, meanwhile, will be fighting to hold on to third place and its Champions League berth.
Wednesday, 8 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN Deportes)
Cincinnati’s win over Atlanta might be the biggest upset so far in the MLS tournament. Now Haris Medunjanin and his colleagues need only a tie to advance to the round of 16. But their slow-possession style will face a big test in the Red Bulls’ high-pressure defense.
Wednesday, 10 p.m. (CBS All Access)
After toppling Rose Lavelle’s Washington Spirit in the quarterfinals, Sky Blue now takes aim at Julie Ertz’s Red Stars in the semis. Both of these teams’ last games were scoreless draws won in penalty-kick shootouts, a sign of not just misfiring forwards but also players’ fatigue. The highlight here will likely be the clash between Ertz and Sky Blue midfield general McCall Zerboni.
Also Wednesday: Sporting Kansas City vs. Real Salt Lake, 9 a.m. (ESPN, ESPN Deportes); Colorado Rapids vs. Minnesota United, 10:30 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN Deportes)
Thursday, 10:30 p.m. (ESPN2, ESPN Deportes)
The last game of the MLS tournament’s group stage features two of the teams that have looked the best so far. Led by Diego Rossi, LAFC has a tournament-high nine goals, six of which came in a stunning rout of the crosstown rival Galaxy on Saturday. Portland looked sharp in wins over Houston and the L.A. Galaxy, with Jeremy Ebobisse scoring a goal in each game.
Also Thursday: Chicago Fire vs. Vancouver Whitecaps, 9 a.m. (ESPN, ESPN Deportes); Los Angeles Galaxy vs. Houston Dynamo, 8 p.m. (Fox Sports 1, TUDN)