Malawi vs. Senegal

Tuesday, 11 a.m. (beIN Sports Xtra)

Senegal is atop its group at the Africa Cup of Nations, but tied with Guinea on points after the teams played a scoreless tie in their last game. That means Sadio Mané's 97th-minute penalty kick against Zimbabwe remains Senegal’s only goal of the tournament so far. The Lions of Teranga can advance to the knockout stages with a tie here, but more is expected from one of the tournament favorites.

Gabon vs. Morocco

Tuesday, 2 p.m. (beIN Sports, beIN Sports Español)

Gabon and Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has left the tournament without having played, after being diagnosed with heart lesions following a recovery from COVID-19. The Panthers sent him back to London on Monday for further medical checks.

Aubameyang’s teammates have stepped up without him, beating Comoros 1-0 and tying traditional power Ghana 1-1. Morocco, led by Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri and Paris Saint-Germain’s Achraf Hakimi, will be a big test – and there’s a possibility Aubameyang will be able to play.

St. Pauli vs. Borussia Dortmund

Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. (ESPN Deportes, ESPN3)

For a decade, Borussia Dortmund has been one of American soccer hipsters’ favorite teams. But St. Pauli, a second-division club from Hamburg, has had that claim for even longer. The social activism of the fans and front office is as famous as the team’s brown jerseys and the old red-light district near the 59-year-old stadium.

On the field, St. Pauli hasn’t had as much success as Dortmund, which has long been a German power and is now the nation’s second-biggest team. St. Pauli hasn’t played in the top flight since 2011, and from 2003-07 was in the third tier. But the team has had some well-known players over the years, including Paul Caligiuri, Cory Gibbs, and former Union winger Fafà Picault.

Guinea-Bassau vs. Nigeria

Wednesday, 2 p.m. (beIN Sports, beIN Sports Español)

Nigeria fans will be the first to tell you that it’s rarely a good idea to call their team an Africa Cup of Nations favorite. But the Super Eagles have looked very good so far in wins over Egypt and Sudan.

Hertha Berlin vs. Union Berlin

Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. (ESPN+)

The Berlin Derby is always worth checking out, but a knockout matchup in the German Cup has extra spice.

Valencia vs. Sevilla

Wednesday, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Here’s another big game for Yunus Musah and Valencia, hosting La Liga’s second-place team.

León vs. Atlas

Wednesday, 8 p.m. (TUDN)

The teams that contested the final of Mexico’s Torneo Apertura last month meet for the first time in this season’s Torneo Clausura.

Ivory Coast vs. Algeria

Thursday, 11 a.m. (beIN Sports Xtra)

This is one of the most anticipated and most star-studded games of the AFCON group stage. Franck Kessié (AC Milan), Sébastien Haller (Ajax), Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal), and Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) lead the Ivory Coast against Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City), Ismaël Bennacer (AC Milan), Sofiane Feghouli (Galatasaray), and Islam Slimani (Lyon).

Both teams were upset in their last games. Ivory Coast tied Sierra Leone 2-2, thanks to a 93rd-minute equalizer for Sierra Leone caused by a fumble on the goal line by Elephants goalkeeper Badra Ali Sangaré. Algeria’s 1-0 loss to Equatorial Guinea was even more shocking: it snapped a 35-game unbeaten streak that dated to late 2018. Raïs M’Bolhi was in net for all but nine of those games, the last loss before them, and Sunday’s defeat.

Gambia vs. Tunisia

Thursday, 2 p.m. (beIN Sports Xtra)

In its Africa Cup of Nations debut, Gambia is in first place heading into its final group stage game. Tunisia is a former power that has fallen on hard times, but has an entertaining striker in Saint-Étienne’s Wahbi Khazri.

Arsenal vs. Liverpool

Thursday, 2:45 p.m. (ESPN+)

After playing a 0-0 tie in the first leg of this League Cup semifinal series at Anfield, the scene shifts to London. The winner will play Chelsea in the final on April 25 at Wembley Stadium.

Athletic Bilbao vs. Barcelona

Thursday, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Just after getting home from the Spanish SuperCup in Saudi Arabia, these teams meet in the final game of the Copa del Rey’s round of 16. The other midweek Copa games are intriguing, too: Real Sociedad vs. Atlético Madrid (Wednesday, 3 p.m., ESPN+) and Elche vs. Real Madrid (Thursday, 1 p.m., ESPN+).