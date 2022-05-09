Aston Villa vs. Liverpool

Tuesday, 3 p.m. (USA Network, Universo)

Did Liverpool’s 1-1 tie with Tottenham on Sunday end the Premier League title race? The math says it’s possible, because the Reds now trail Manchester City by three points with three games to go. Liverpool must win out and hope that City either loses once or ties twice. The first opportunity for that will come Wednesday, when City visits 8th-place Wolves (3:15 p.m., USA Network, Universo).

Genk vs. Sporting Charleroi

Tuesday, 3 p.m. (ESPN+)

The biggest news of the weekend in American soccer was that Atlanta United and U.S. national team centerback Miles Robinson ruptured an Achilles tendon in a game Saturday. With four and a half months to go until the World Cup, his chances of going to Qatar — where he might have been a starter — have all but disappeared.

It may not be polite to start talking immediately about potential replacements on the U.S. roster, but Gregg Berhalter has no choice. And it so happens that Mark McKenzie is in a run of good form.

The Union alum has played all 90 minutes in all 5 of Genk’s games since the March FIFA window, when he didn’t make the U.S. squad for the final World Cup qualifiers. Genk is unbeaten in those games, with 4 wins — including three shutouts — and a tie.

Detroit City vs. Louisville City

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

While the Union are playing their U.S. Open Cup opener at Orlando, these two second-tier USL Championship teams will be playing each other — ensuring that one of them will advance to the tournament’s round of 16.

There are two other all-lower-division games this week, both on Wednesday: Union Omaha vs. Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC, both of the third-tier USL League One (8 p.m.), and Phoenix Rising FC vs. Sacramento Republic, both of the USL Championship (11 p.m.). Every game of the round will be streamed live on ESPN+.

» READ MORE: The rest of this week's U.S. Open Cup schedule

Ajax vs. Heerenveen

Wednesday, 2 p.m. (ESPN+)

Ajax can clinch its 36th Eredivisie title, by far the most Dutch league titles of any team, with a win here. Striker Sébastien Haller has piled in 20 goals this season, while winger Dusan Tadić has 13 goals and 17 assists.

Leeds United vs. Chelsea

Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. (Peacock)

All of a sudden, Jesse Marsch’s Leeds is in trouble. While it’s not surprising that Leeds lost to Manchester City and Arsenal, it is surprising that fellow relegation contender Everton upset Chelsea and Leicester City. Now Leeds is in 18th place, the first relegation spot, tied on points (34) with Burnley and one behind Everton.

It would be huge if Leeds can get something out of this classic old rivalry game, before closing the season against Brighton and Brentford. Especially because Everton visits Watford, whose relegation is already ensured, on Wednesday (2:45 p.m., Peacock).

Juventus vs. Inter Milan

Wednesday, 3 p.m. (CBS Sports Network, Paramount+)

The latest Derby D’Italia will play out in Rome in the Coppa Italia final. For Juventus, it’s the only chance to win a trophy this season, with Serie A and the Champions League long out of reach. Inter still has a shot to win Serie A, but trails first-place Milan by two points with two games to go.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal

Thursday, 2:45 p.m. (USA Network, Universo)

The North London Derby is one of England’s great rivalries, but it’s been overshadowed in recent years by the dominance of Manchester City, Liverpool, and Chelsea. This edition will bring the game back to a big spotlight.

Fourth-place Arsenal leads fifth-place Tottenham by four points with three games to go, and can clinch a berth in next season’s Champions League with a win on its rival’s turf.

If Tottenham wins, the gap will be down to one point, and Spurs have the easier remaining schedule. They will host Burnley and visit Norwich, while Arsenal visits Newcastle and hosts Everton.

» READ MORE: The rest of this week's Premier League schedule