Norway vs. Poland

Tuesday, 1 p.m. (Paramount+)

Ada Hegerberg celebrated her long-awaited return to Norway’s national team in style, scoring a hat trick in a 5-1 win over Kosovo. Poland’s squad includes two big names Hegerberg has played against often with her club, Lyon: striker Ewa Pajor (VfL Wolfsburg) and centerback Paulina Dudek (Paris Saint-Germain).

Real Madrid vs. Chelsea

Tuesday, 3 p.m. (Univision 65, TUDN, Paramount+)

Real Madrid won at Chelsea, 3-1, to start the most-anticipated of the four UEFA men’s Champions League quarterfinals. That’s a pretty big lead to bring home, and even Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel admitted that the series is probably over.

But if the Blues score early here, they’ll have hope. Because the away goals tiebreaker is no longer used, any two-goal Chelsea win would send the series to extra time. The odds are slim, though, with Madrid’s Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr. still in great form.

Bayern Munich vs. Villarreal

Tuesday, 3 p.m. (Galavisión, Paramount+)

It’s not as star-studded as Tuesday’s other big game, and the teams involved aren’t nearly as popular for U.S. viewers. Still, this is by far the game to watch. Villarreal won the series opener at home, 1-0, last week, which means Bayern has to win this game at home to avoid being upset.

Boca Juniors vs. Always Ready

Tuesday, 6:15 p.m. (beIN Sports, beIN Sports Español)

We picked this game for three reasons. First, we haven’t yet spotlighted the group stage of South America’s Copa Libertadores, which is now in its second round. Second, Always Ready is a great name for a club. This team is from Bolivia, and was the Bolivian league champion in 2020. Third, the scene at Boca Juniors’ Bombonera stadium is always a great TV show. So check it out.

Cruz Azul vs. Pumas UNAM

Tuesday, 10 p.m. (FS1, UniMás, TUDN)

The first game of Liga MX’s half of the Concacaf Champions League finals was a 2-1 Pumas win. That sets the stage for a dramatic finale as the series moves from one Mexico City cathedral to another. Pumas’ Estadio Olímpico Universitario was the home of the 1968 Olympics, while Cruz Azul makes its home at the Estadio Azteca.

Atlético Madrid vs. Manchester City

Wednesday, 3 p.m. (Univision 65, TUDN, Paramount+)

This game has the potential to be a big deal, but it’s far from guaranteed. Manchester City won the series opener 1-0 at home, then played an epic 2-2 tie with Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday. Will City be out of gas? If Atlético can score early, buckle up.

Liverpool vs. Benfica

Wednesday, 3 p.m. (Galavisión, Paramount+)

Liverpool won the first game of this series 3-1 at Benfica’s home in Portugal. The return to Anfield should be easy, even after Sunday’s drama.

New York City FC vs. Seattle Sounders

Wednesday, 9 p.m. (FS1, TUDN)

You might see the Union top the various MLS power rankings out there this week, because they’re the only unbeaten team left in the league. It will make sense. But the Union might not be the league’s best team, and the first game of this Champions League semifinal series proved it.

Seattle’s 3-1 thumping of NYCFC was as big of a statement as any MLS team has made all year. The Sounders’ front six is absolutely stacked: Nicolás Lodeiro, João Paulo, Jordan Morris, Albert Rusnák, Cristian Roldán, and Raúl Ruidíaz. They should be favored to win the series, then give MLS the best chance it has had in years to finally have one of its teams win the continent’s biggest club tournament.

Atalanta vs. RB Leipzig

Thursday, 12:45 p.m. (TUDN, Paramount+)

It was said here last week that you shouldn’t ignore the Europa League, and if you paid attention, you were rewarded for it. These teams played to a pulsating 1-1 tie in their opener, and this game has the potential to be just as lively.

Barcelona vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

Thursday, 3 p.m. (UniMás, TUDN, Paramount+)

This series also opened with a 1-1 tie, giving Barcelona the edge coming home. The Blaugrana also have some extra wind at their backs after a wild 3-2 win at Levanta in La Liga on Sunday.

» READ MORE: The rest of Thursday's Europa League schedule

PSV Eindhoven vs. Leicester City

Thursday, 3 p.m. (Paramount+, ViX)

In the Europa Conference League, PSV took a scoreless draw out of Leicester in the first leg, opening the door for an upset with a win at home.

Roma vs. Bodø/Glimt

Thursday, 3 p.m. (Paramount+, ViX)

Some of your friends will be sneaking glances at this game amid all the others. This is the fourth game between this teams this season, and Roma has failed to win any of them. In the group stage, there was a 6-1 loss at Bodø and a 2-2 tie at home; and in the quarterfinal opener, Bodø won again, 2-1. Can the Norwegian club pull off a fourth surprise?

» READ MORE: The rest of Thursday's Europa Conference League schedule

OL Reign vs. San Diego Wave

Thursday, 10 p.m. (Paramount+)

The resumption of the NWSL Challenge Cup could see a duel of South Jersey natives: Sicklerville’s Tziarra King for the Reign and Voorhees’ Amirah Ali for San Diego.