Back to the Champions League this time in Group H. Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain are tied on points, but PSG is up by four in goal difference. So this is a must-win for Leipzig, and trips to Turkey are never easy. Basaksehir is still alive, too, three points back of the crowd. With PSG visiting Manchester United at 3 p.m. (UniMas, TUDN, CBS All Access), it’s possible that all three teams could be level on six points each at the final whistle.