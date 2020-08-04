The other big news is there’s been a change in English-language broadcast rights. Turner Sports opted out of its three-year deal with UEFA after just a season and a half. CBS Sports, which was to become the broadcaster next summer, jumped in and bought the rights. All games will be streamed on CBS All Access, which became well-known to soccer fans thanks to the NWSL Challenge Cup. You can get a free trial for the month of August by clicking here.