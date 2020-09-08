A star-studded matchup got thrown into turmoil Monday when France’s Kylian Mbappé tested positive for coronavirus four days after goalkeeper Steve Mandanda did so — and three days after scoring a sensational goal in Friday’s 1-0 win at Sweden. Mbappé will miss at least this game and Paris Saint-Germain’s first two Ligue 1 games of the season, and there will be rightly lots of questions about who else might be infected.