There won’t be any fans in the stands in Stuttgart, or German players on the field from Bayern Munich or RB Leipzig. They just played in the Champions League tournament, so manager Joachim Löw is letting them rest. There are, however, two players who suited up for Paris Saint-Germain in the final: defender Thilo Kehrer and midfielder Julian Draxler. Löw defended picking them by noting Ligue 1′s coronavirus stoppage was much longer than the Bundesliga’s.