Union captain Alejandro Bedoya is in soccer heaven this month. He has the Club World Cup to thank.

From a purely soccer, love of the game standpoint, for Alejandro Bedoya, June has been quite the month.

Ahead of next year’s FIFA World Cup, the longtime Union captain and former U.S. men’s national team midfielder has recently doubled down as an ambassador for a sport that he’s plied into a pretty notable career since 2009.

On the club side, Bedoya has guided the Union to Major League Soccer’s best record behind a first-year coach and a noticeable crop of young talent. But his work off the field at Subaru Park is equally, if not more, notable.

Earlier this month, U.S. Soccer announced that alongside former women’s national team star Meghan Klingenberg, Bedoya will host U.S. Soccer’s official podcast, with episodes airing weekly on Wednesdays at 11 a.m.

It’s unknown just how deep Bedoya can get on a pod produced by the federation. Still, it will feature former men’s and women’s national team players diving into various topics with all eyes on how the men’s team will fare ahead of next year’s games in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Recently, Bedoya offered his thoughts on FIFA’s ongoing Club World Cup, which wraps up its group stages this week with a pair of matches at Lincoln Financial Field, the latter featuring Real Madrid, arguably the world’s most popular club team, in town to take on Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg on Thursday (9 p.m., DAZN).

On Tuesday, Philly was also the first venue to have the teams for its lone knockout game in the tournament announced, as Brazil’s Botafogo will take on Palmeiras on Saturday (noon, DAZN).

“I’m really looking forward to seeing two Brazilian teams go toe-to-toe, one of them being the Copa Libertadores champion [in] Botafogo,” said Bedoya, who is American-born but has Colombian roots. He was speaking in reference to the all-Brazilian affair between two unbeaten clubs, Botafogo and Palmeiras, who will play in the round of 16 on Saturday (noon, DAZN).

“Palmeiras is a big club with a storied tradition and history, who are greatly supported here in the States. There’s a huge Brazilian population in and around all the big metro cities. This one will be no different.”

That game is slated to be a continuation of what’s been a wild run of matches in Philadelphia, specifically in the case of supporters from non-European-based clubs bringing fans, who have literally set the Linc ablaze with flares, smoke bombs, and song.

Sunday’s match between Morocco’s Wydad AC and Italian giant Juventus might have been the most prominent display of that fandom as the game was halted dually for a hydration break, but also to let billowing smoke disperse out of the stadium.

“That’s part of soccer culture, soccer fandom,” Bedoya said. “That is maybe not something that American sports fans are used to, but I think Philly fans really take to that because they can see what true passion is really all about.”

All of it serves as a precursor to Philly’s involvement in next year’s larger FIFA World Cup. While it’s true that the Club World Cup is a microcosm of the sheer number of people expected to descend upon Lincoln Financial Field this time next year, it has served as the litmus test in understanding just how raucous things will undoubtedly get.

Bedoya is no stranger to how intense World Cups can be, taking part in the 2014 edition in Brazil as a member of the U.S. men’s national team group that lost to Belgium in the knockout round after a strong run in Group G.

He noted, however, that the Club World Cup has allowed American soccer fans to snap out of its “Euro-centric” approach to the game and witness firsthand the passion of fans of other countries and continents.

“Here in America, we’re a little bit Euro-centric in terms of the teams that fans follow, but … the [fan] following from South American teams, and even the African teams … with the flares and the smoke, and just singing all game long has been incredible.

“I can’t imagine what it’s going to be like for the FIFA World Cup next summer. It’s going to be [on] another level. So, I think it’s awesome for Americans to experience some of this already [through the Club World Cup].”

