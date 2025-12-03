The Union’s latest signing offers insight into who’s making decisions in absence of sporting director Ernst Tanner

After he rattled off a slew of regular-season accomplishments, it was time for Union manager Bradley Carnell to get down to the prevailing question in the room:

Who is making player decisions now in the absence of sporting director Ernst Tanner, who is still very much embroiled in multiple allegations of misconduct?

And for how long?

In many ways, it appeared Carnell knew that would be the question on everyone’s minds heading into the Union’s final news conference of 2025 on Wednesday.

It’s why he chose to lead with a statement that divulged the plan of attack before reiterating highlights like the club winning the Supporters’ Shield for the second time or the fact that defenders Jakob Glesnes and Kai Wagner were named to Major League Soccer’s Best XI.

All great reminders, just not what anyone in the room was feverishly writing down.

It’s clear the Union already knew that, too, as alongside Carnell sat Jon Scheer, the club’s director of academy and professional development. Carnell revealed that alongside himself, Scheer, scouting director Chris Zitterbart, and assistant sporting director Matt Ratajczak will be the collective brain trust on player comings and goings for “the foreseeable future.”

“We’ve established an internal structure that brings together myself, Jon Scheer, Matt Ratajczak, [and] Chris Zitterbart, all working in close collaboration with our ownership group,” Carnell said as part of his opening statement. “This is a collective and collaborative effort … to remain prepared, deliberate, and focused on making the strongest possible decisions for the club.”

How long this setup will continue remains a mystery as neither the club nor the league has offered any clarity regarding Tanner as an investigation continues into his alleged racial, homophobic, and sexist behavior over seven years with the Union.

Yet Scheer noted that decisions on players have always been a “collaborative and data-driven” effort by the club, known for being more of a developmental franchise than one ready to splash cash on high-value talent.

“I would say having worked in the club for seven years, I’ve seen the day-to-day and how that’s evolved,” said Scheer, who noted that the new group doesn’t change much in the process of how things have always worked, despite Tanner being the architect of multiple player brokerages. “Every decision that’s been made over the last several years has been a collaborative effort with multiple people involved.

“We’re a very data-driven club, I think that’s been well documented. I think we’ve done a really good job of like empowering our people across different domains. And that’s something that’s not going to change. We’re looking to take a step forward as a club and [continue] the on-field success. However, there’s a lot that’s going to remain the same in terms of decision-making and what that process looks like across the board.”

It was a high-value player who sparked Wednesday’s proceedings, as earlier that morning, the Union confirmed that they secured Ghanaian forward Ekeziel Alladoh via transfer from Sweden’s top flight for a club-record $4.5 million fee. Alladoh, 20, is locked up through the 2028 season with option years in 2029 and 2030.

Alladoh had been rumored to be joining the club for weeks and it’s believed that before being forced to take a leave of absence, it was Tanner who played a major part in bringing Alladoh to Chester.

“He really suits and fits our style of play,” Carnell said. ”He’s very aggressive, runs very vertical in transition, and with our game model intact, [I think he] shows exactly what type of striker we were looking for to complement [forwards] Tai [Baribo] and Bruno [Damiani] at this stage.”

It’s unknown how long the Union’s decentralized approach to player decisions will last. Despite the comments from Scheer and Carnell about the group effort, in the end, there’s someone who makes the ultimate decision in the role of sporting director — a role the club is without at the moment.

“We were all involved in these decisions and processes to begin with and this is just a look at how collaborative we need to be as a club,” Scheer said. “We are a development club, and we’re always looking from within first … so there’s so much natural overlap already.”

When it came to any insight into the impact of Tanner’s absence, Scheer deflected:

“No comments as it relates to an ongoing investigation that our club is collaborating with, so we’re just focusing on day-to-day and doing the best job that we can in terms of our decision-making process and the path forward.”

More on Alladoh

The Union’s signing of Alladoh became official Wednesday, nearly a month after word first got out about negotiations.

“I think being proactive in the market is always a sign of intent, especially coming off of a successful season where we look to continue to maintain those standards,” Carnell said.

The team broke its transfer fee record to acquire Alladoh from Swedish club Brommapojkarna, with an offer of more than $4.5 million with incentives.

“It shows the ambition of our club and our ownership group,” Scheer said.

Though Alladoh’s transfer fee qualifies him as a designated player, his age means he can be classified as an under-22 signing and not count as a DP. The Union’s announcement didn’t give him a label, and Scheer said the team would not pick one until the league’s 2026 roster compliance deadline in February.

Preseason news

The Union’s preseason will begin Jan. 17, with plans for a trip to Spain, which the team took last year. Carnell said they’ll play two scrimmages there, then make their annual trip to Clearwater, Fla., where they are expected to play FC Cincinnati and CF Montréal.

The games will start for real in mid-February when the Union return to the Concacaf Champions Cup, and the regular season starts Feb. 21 at D.C. United.

Other notables in the news

Carnell reiterated that the club is in negotiations with forward Mikael Uhre about a new deal, but he was coy about what the team’s desired outcome is.

“There’s no denying the fact that Mikael, within the game model, has a certain quality, right?” Carnell said. “So I think one [factor] of that is family, what do his family want; what does Mikael want; and what does the club want? And I think if all of those come together and find the best possible solution for player, family, and club — ‘Mika’ had a good end to the season and showed exactly what made him so strong here over the years.”

Carnell said that form “sparks a lot of interest” to consider a deal. He also paid the Danish striker what felt like a notable compliment.

“Mikael was one of the nicest teammates you could ever imagine, and we have had a good working relationship,” Carnell said. “So we’ll see what happens over the next due course.”

There was also talk about Neil Pierre, the 18-year-old centerback with a high ceiling. He played regularly for the Union’s reserve squad this year but hasn’t yet reached the physical maturity he needs for the top level.

“We’re really high on the potential of Neil Pierre, but we’re also going to make sure that he’s in the best possible environment to reach and maximize that potential,” Scheer said. “I think you’ll see here soon we’re still looking at other centerback options. But Neil, for the future, is one we still have a lot of belief in, and we’re looking forward to seeing what the best environment to continue to develop him in will be.”

