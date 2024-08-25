Union fall to Colorado following a dismal shootout performance in Leagues Cup third-place match

When there’s something to play for, it’s never going to be easy.

Looking for a spot in next year’s Concacaf Champions Cup — and the payday that comes with winning the third-place match of Leagues Cup — as the hosts, the Union had a leg up Sunday evening at Subaru Park.

However, Colorado was looking to attain the same things and the Rapids would seize both by way of their 3-2 victory, winning the penalty-kick shootout, 3-1.

“PKs are a part of the game; it’s a strange way to lose a game, but it is what it is,” said Union coach Jim Curtin. “I don’t judge guys by PKs, it’s an unfortunate way to lose, but it’s the way the game is and we need to be better in those situations.”

It fits that the match ended that way, considering the end-to-end affair that found the Rapids striking first. In the 38th minute, the Rapids took full advantage of a counterattack after Union centerback Jakob Glesnes was caught out of position when a well-timed ball into space found Colorado’s Calvin Harris — the Rapids forward, not the trance DJ of the same name — in the 38th minute.

However, Colorado’s lead wouldn’t last long. Union forward Tai Baribo drilled a well-timed header off a cross from midfielder Quinn Sullivan in the 41st minute. Baribo would score again three minutes later, burying a deflection for his seventh goal in Leagues Cup competition.

That leads all Leagues Cup goal scorers, most notably Columbus playmaker Diego Rossi, whose six goals fueled a win over the Union in the semifinals and a berth in the finals against MLS’ Los Angeles FC.

Oliver Larraz tied it up in the 49th minute for the Rapids, and then it all unraveled for the Union in the shootout, as only defender Jack Elliott was able to sneak a shot past the outstretched hands of Colorado goalie and Downingtown native Zack Steffen.

Steffen stymied the initial shot of Baribo and found Olivier Mbaizo’s shot to keep the Union alive clanking off the crossbar, securing Colorado’s spot as an MLS representative in Champions Cup play next season.

Despite the loss, the Union outshot the Rapids 16-10, with a 6-4 edge with shots on goal, and out-possessed Colorado by a 2-1 margin. Not that it matters given the final score line, but to see the Union edge Colorado statistically and still come up short, one has to wonder: If the Leagues Cup used a traditional format of extra time before a shootout, would this one have ended differently?

With the monthlong Leagues Cup now in the rearview for the Union, it’s a return to MLS action in a push to turn around what has been a rough year and earn the eighth and final spot in the Eastern Conference.

That push starts on short rest as the Union will host Columbus in a match that was originally scheduled for Saturday now being played at Subaru Park on Wednesday (7:30 p.m., Apple TV, MLS Season Pass).

The Union will then close out August against I-95 rival New York Red Bulls on Saturday (7:30 p.m., Apple TV, MLS Season Pass).

“Win three games in this final stretch and all of a sudden we’re in a much better position,” Curtin said. “We have to make sure we put forth our best effort and really finish strong in these last nine games of the season.”