Union defeat Rapids, 2-1, behind strong night from Julián Carranza

Julián Carranza and Jack McGlynn were in the middle of both goals as the Union knocked off the Colorado Rapids, 2-1, Saturday night in Denver.

With the Union (5-4-2, 17 points) down 1-0 in first-half extra time, McGlynn started a rush down the right side and found Alejandro Bedoya. Bedoya dribbled out, found Carranza in the middle of the field.

Carranza fed defender Kai Wagner, whose missile from just left of the circle beat Rapids goalie William Yarbrough. It was Wagner’s first MLS goal of the season.

The go-ahead goal came in the 52nd minute when McGlynn again initiated a counterattack. He sent a long pass for Olivier Mbaizo, who collected and fed Carranza just outside the box. Carranza sent another strike past Yarbrough. The Rapids keeper had no chance on either goal.

With the win, the Union is currently in fifth place, behind Nashville (19 points) and Atlanta (18 points). The team returns to action on Wednesday to host D.C. United at Subaru Park (7:30 p.m., FS1, Apple TV).