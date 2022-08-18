In basketball, it’s known as “getting posterized” and it’s that moment when a defender realizes helplessly that an opponent is about to score.

Jakob Glesnes is an All-Star centerback for the Union, but Jesús Ferreira adroitly used a simple move, in addition to the quick buildup of a counterattack led by Paul Arriola that charged right into the box, to put Glesnes on his heels and seemingly planted as Ferreira’s shot zipped past him into the goal for the only score of the game.

Jim Curtin’s Union squad remain first in the Eastern Conference but depart Dallas still yet to win in Frisco against FC Dallas. The Union fought a hot, scrappy match that ended 1-0 following a first half goal from U.S. men’s national team striker Ferreira.

The Union came out of the gate putting on the pressure, pressing high. Jim Curtin likes to have his team strike early and stay hot, and it was in this period his squad looked most dominant. Union’s high, relentless press suffocated the Dallas attack, cutting off all routes to the final third. Ferreira, and his lethal wingmen, Arriola and Alan Velasco, were reigned in, forced to defend, and tracking back to look for the ball far from goal.

The Union, on the other hand, won corners, created chances, and nearly forced an own goal. Julian Carranza had the best early chance, striking the ball from just outside the box in the 18th minute, but the strike was saved by Dallas keeper Marteen Paes.

But as time wore on, Philadelphia sat back. Curtin’s side shifted toward compact defending and calm possession, looking to conserve energy but maintain their edge. As the Union sat back, though, Dallas picked up steam and Philadelphia never fully regained it.

Ferreira — now unleashed — notched his first big chance in the 24th minute. Marco Farfan drove the ball forward, chasing the ball down the left side of the pitch and crossing to Ferreira waiting and dangerous at the top of the box. Ferreira got off a quick, powerful shot that Union center back Jack Elliot knocked down with his left arm. Andre Blake collected the deflection as outrage and chants of “VAR!” swarmed around. Despite the pleas from fans and Ferreira, the Union escaped what seemed to be a clear penalty kick for Dallas.

Ferreira found revenge ten minutes later. Arriola drove the ball forward from the right this time, passing around Elliot with remarkable ease for a player half his height. Glesnes was caught flat-footed as Ferreira received the ball, took a single touch and knocked it into the right corner of the net. The Union’s renowned backline and elite center back duo were made to look porous by Dallas not for the first time that evening.

The Union never reclaimed momentum the remainder of the half.

Coming out of the half, the Union looked flat. Dallas nearly scored within the opening seconds. Dallas had the Union defending, vulnerable on the counter, unable to progress into the final third; they mirrored the dynamism of pressure that the Union only achieved in the first fifteen minutes.

Curtin sent in fresh legs in the 59th minute. Jack McGlynn replaced Leon Flach in the midfield and Olivier Mbaizo exchanged places with Nathan Harriel. Just before the half ended, Corey Burke had been taken off with apparent rib pain. Mikael Uhre took on the second striker role up top.

McGlynn and Mbaizo both had a strategic, material impact on the Union as they gathered steam pushing forward in the final thirty minutes. Mbaizo progressed the ball from the right with renewed energy, and McGlynn created fresh opportunities through the midfield where his IQ and composure led to more creative possession.

Curtin commented on their impact, saying the fresh legs helped. “McGlynn came in and gave us some life. His passing can open a team up.”

With Curtin’s changes, the tempo shifted even more. Philadelphia and Dallas spent the remainder of the half battling for duels, pressing high, and attempting to strike in transition.

Despite the progress, the Union still missed the final piece in the final third: crosses weren’t connecting, players weren’t in position, timing was off. Curtin was forthcoming about the offensive threat, or lack thereof, from the Union on the evening: “We created some chances, not enough.”

McGlynn also commented on the chance creation, saying he felt they deserved at least a draw, but weren’t clinical enough in the final third.

Still down one in the 88th minute, Curtin sent in further reinforcements. Paxten Aaronson ran on for Jose Martinez and Chris Donovan gave Julián Carranza a rest. They kept the tempo going, hungry for that goal and getting the ball forward, but failing to create more high chances in the final third. The equalizer never materialized, and they ended the night short of even.

Curtin said, “Overall I thought we were just okay, and that’s not enough to win on the road.”

Despite the loss in Frisco — where Philadelphia has yet to collect three points — the Union ended the evening still placed first in the Eastern Conference. They’ll head to Washington D.C. next for their Saturday match against the bottom-ranked team in the division, D.C. United.

