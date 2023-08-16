‘Score be damned:’ Fans say Subaru Park still played host to the hottest ticket in town

If there was a casual fan in the building Tuesday night at Subaru Park, they were pretty difficult to spot.

Well, for starters, if they were casual and were fortunate enough to have the golden ticket to Messi Mania, the story goes they most likely decided to skip the match and make a small fortune in the secondary ticket market by selling their seat instead.

Ask anyone who was there.

On this night, one that found the Union in a semifinal matchup against Inter Miami for a chance to head to the championship game of Major League Soccer’s inaugural Leagues Cup tournament, there were only two factions of the 19,778 people in attendance that were evident.

Union diehards and lovers of arguably the world’s greatest player, Lionel Messi.

Proof of the latter arrived in the waning minutes of the second half when one fan managed to get arrested by Chester police after charging the field — all for the chance of being within touching distance of Messi. The midfield maestro, since arriving in Major League Soccer, has scored nine goals, including one Tuesday against the Union — in just six appearances.

For thousands of fans who chose not to charge the pitch, being in the building was enough — and for some, the exorbitant cost just to be in the building was still somehow worth the price of admission.

Will Majer, a former Union season ticket holder from Conshohocken spent $250 for a standing-room-only seat.

“Tonight was incredible just for the atmosphere. I mean, just take Messi out of it, there are people here from all walks of life. I met people from Argentina, and you know, it’s really cool to see everyone together. Obviously, this is not the result I wanted, but I think it was really great to feel the energy in this place.”

Darra Griffin, an organizer with the Union’s youth affiliate, the SWAG

“This experience was absolutely mind-blowing and its great for me because I am a Union fan, I am a Messi fan and I am a [Inter Miami defender DeAndre] Yedlin fan. Seeing Messi, where we are literally feet from seeing him, is just amazing. Messi is a household name for us in our family and I never thought I’d get a chance to see him in our hometown. I never in a million years think that I’d get to see the GOAT.”

Reynaldo Arenas, a native of Colombia who drove from Hudson Valley, New York – and paid “a good bit of money” — to see the semifinal.

“It’s been my dream to see Messi play in person. This has brought me so much joy. I have wanted to do this for so many years and now it’s been possible. I traveled from New York to Philadelphia and I was excited to stay here. I got to see the best player in the world; there are people like me who love him and can’t say that, so I feel very fortunate.

“I remember when he played a match in Colombia when he was like 17 years old and we knew he was going to be a great player. He means so much to so many communities. I paid a lot, but it doesn’t matter. He’s playing in New York next week, but I would’ve never been able to see him there so this was a great opportunity that was also a great experience.”

Hollis Thomas, former Eagles defensive tackle turned routine radio host.

“I don’t care about no [expletive] Messi, I wanted to see the Union win this one. I’m a Union fan, I was hoping we came out and fed [Messi] a giant crap sandwich tonight. The guys just aren’t playing like they normally do, I don’t know what it is. I think we played hesitant, starstruck. Look, let’s keep it real, this Miami team [stinks], the only reason why anyone cares is because they have “the GOAT.” We shouldn’t have played scared, and we would’ve kicked their [expletive]. Messi has been on a tear and all the hype is around Miami right now, but I really wanted us to be the team stop his [expletive], but what can you do? On to the next one.”