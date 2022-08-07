Major League Soccer announced the addition of Philadelphia Union defender Jakob Glesnes to the roster for the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, replacing New York City FC’s Alexander Callens. Callens was injured in NYCFC’s match against the Columbus Crew on August 6.

In his third MLS season, Glesnes has played a vital role on the league’s staunchest defense, starting all 24 matches for a Philadelphia Union squad that leads the Eastern Conference with 45 points (12-3-9) and has allowed a league-low 18 goals in 24 matches (0.75 goals allowed per game).

The trio of centerback Glesnes (2,160 minutes), goalkeeper Andre Blake and left back Kai Wagner, have played every minute for the Union this season, and the dynamic defensive duo of Glesnes and Wagner are the only pair of teammates with at least 40 interceptions this season, with 42 and 43 respectively. The 28-year-old Norwegian has played every minute of all 58 regular season games for the Union since the start of the 2021 season and has logged 77 games played (75 starts) with four goals and four assists over this three-year MLS career.

With the addition of Glesnes, the Union are tied with Western Conference leader LAFC for the most 2022 MLS All-Star representatives with three each. The All-Star Game, which will pit the best of MLS versus the top stars of Mexico’s Liga MX, will take place on August 10 at Allianz Field in Minneapolis, Minn.