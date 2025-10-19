The Union’s first-round match is set as MLS releases playoff schedule

Major League Soccer announced the leaguewide first-round playoff schedule on Sunday afternoon, kicking off what the Union hope is a long playoff run beginning next Sunday at Subaru Park.

The Union will face the winner of Wednesday’s Eastern Conference wild-card game, either the No. 8 seed Chicago Fire or No. 9 Orlando City, in a 5:55 p.m. kickoff.

Advertisement

That will give the Union plenty of time to avoid a clash with the Eagles’ 1 p.m. kickoff against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field.

Game 2 of the series, which would be the Union’s only road game of the playoffs, is set for Nov. 1 at 5:40 p.m.

If you’re planning to travel, know that if it’s in Chicago, the game won’t be at Soldier Field. The Fire’s usual home is booked up by a major international rugby game between powerhouses New Zealand and Ireland, an event that has been on the calendar since February.

» READ MORE: The Union lost their regular-season finale, but for once it didn’t matter

Instead, the Fire would host the game at their old home, SeatGeek Stadium in the southern suburb of Bridgeview, Ill.

If the series goes to a decisive third game, it would be played at Subaru Park on Nov. 8, at a time to be determined.

After the first round, MLS will pause for the November FIFA window, including the U.S. men’s national team’s much-anticipated game at Subaru Park against Paraguay on Nov. 15.

The playoffs will resume the weekend of Nov. 22-23 with the conference semifinals. The conference finals are Nov. 29-30, and the MLS Cup final is Dec. 6. All rounds after the first round are one game, hosted by the highest seed involved.

» READ MORE: The Union launch their first-ever app, designed to enhance your soccer experience