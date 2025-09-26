Philadelphia responds to Trump’s threat to pull World Cup games from Democratic cities

Philadelphia’s local World Cup organizing committee has issued a statement in response to President Donald Trump’s threat to move tournament games out of cities run by Democrats because of perceptions of crime.

“We appreciate President Trump’s commitment to safety and security for this global event, and we share that same commitment, as do our colleagues across the nation,” Philadelphia Soccer 2026 said in a statement.

“Safety is paramount to the City of Philadelphia, and we have every confidence in the significant planning that is ongoing between city, state, and federal officials, as well as the White House Task Force. Just as Philadelphia was for the political conventions, [the 2015] Papal visit and [the 2017] NFL Draft, we will be ready to welcome the world and deliver a safe, exceptional experience for fans and residents alike.”

Trump issued the warning in a news conference Thursday at the White House.

“It will be safe for the World Cup,” he said. “If I think it isn’t safe, we’ll move it into a different city.”

Trump was asked about the subject by a reporter, and the question related specifically to Seattle and San Francisco — two of the World Cup’s 11 U.S. host cities. Three cities in Mexico and two in Canada also will host games.

Seattle and San Francisco have Democratic mayors. But the latter city is not actually hosting World Cup games. The Bay Area’s venue will be Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., and the 49ers’ NFL stadium is over 40 miles and nearly an hour’s drive south of San Francisco.

Trump also referred to Chicago, Memphis, and Washington, cities that will not host World Cup games, as well as Los Angeles, which will host World Cup games and the 2028 Summer Olympics.

“If any city we think is going to be even a little bit dangerous for the World Cup, or for the Olympics, but for the World Cup in particular, because they’re playing in so many cities, we won’t allow it to go,” Trump said. “We’ll move it around a little bit. But I hope that’s not going to happen.”

It is unclear how Trump could compel FIFA, the governing body of world soccer, to do so, and FIFA has not yet commented. FIFA president Gianni Infantino is a close friend of Trump and regularly appears with him in the Oval Office and at major events.

The next of those events will be the World Cup group draw on Dec. 5, which had been planned for Las Vegas but will take place in Washington at the White House’s request. That will be when we find out which teams will play in Philadelphia’s group games, and what the U.S. national team’s opponents for its group games — currently scheduled for the West Coast — will be.

