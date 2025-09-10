Where does FIFA’s decision to implement dynamic pricing for World Cup tickets fit into growing the game? We asked.

In the lead-up to FIFA’s announcement of how 2026 World Cup ticket sales will work, some officials held a media briefing to explain all the details.

It’s the sort of thing that soccer’s governing body and other sports entities do all the time. A group of officials met with a group of reporters to discuss matters, providing details in a less formal setting than a news conference.

Advertisement

For the most part, the event went as expected. There were questions, answers, and some walks into and out of the weeds.

There was also a moment of surprising honesty.

It happened amid an acknowledgement of something that was reported months ago, but not confirmed until now: FIFA will use dynamic pricing for ticket sales. It will be the first time in the men’s World Cup’s 96-year, 23-event history that this happens, instead of prices being flat and clear.

When FIFA did this for the recent Club World Cup, there was widespread scorn. Why was it necessary, especially for an event where many games weren’t expected to sell out?

The point was proven when prices for many games fell instead of rising. Fans understandably assumed at first that dynamic pricing would only send prices up, since that’s how it usually goes with concerts and big sports events.

» READ MORE: How to get tickets for the 2026 World Cup in Philly

Now here the world is again, waiting to buy into what will no doubt be the most-attended World Cup in history. The process starts on Wednesday with the initial lottery entry window for Visa cardholders, and will run in stages over the coming months.

The first edition with 48 teams will see 104 games across 16 cities in three countries. All 11 U.S. stadiums, including Philadelphia’s, are NFL venues, Mexico and Canada’s arenas are big-time too, especially Mexico City’s legendary Estadio Azteca and Vancouver’s BC Place — both former hosts of World Cup finals.

FIFA expects to sell 6.5 million tickets across the tournament. Some wonder if it was really necessary to drain the public’s wallet for every ounce.

Much of the public would say no. But when Wednesday’s announcement landed, almost no one was surprised. In fact, the only unexpected thing was how honest FIFA was in admitting it.

» READ MORE: 2026 World Cup ‘hospitality’ tickets will ‘guarantee’ you a seat at a game. But what are they really?

Money talks, no matter the currency

“I think it’s key to highlight FIFA’s mission and FIFA’s objective of providing funding, providing opportunities, providing growth to our sport across all of the 211 member associations,” FIFA’s 2026 World Cup chief operating officer Heimo Schirgi said, in one of the event’s moments that was on the record.

“And as part of that mission, which we take very seriously, we’re looking at optimizing the revenue, but also optimizing attendance in the stadium, right?” Schirgi continued. “It’s always a balance between different factors.”

In fairness, some amount of that is not new. For decades, FIFA has used revenues from the men’s World Cup to bankroll the rest of its operations, from the women’s World Cup (which these days is almost profitable on its own) to under-20 and under-17 age group men’s and women’s championships. There’s also a beach soccer World Cup, a futsal (indoor soccer) World Cup, and other events FIFA puts on around the world.

None of them are cheap, and FIFA generally doesn’t skimp on logistical stuff.

Some of the money also gets paid down to those 211 national federations around the world for their operations. It’s easy to imagine how happy the people who cash those checks are (though it’s never been easy to good find how all the money is spent).

» READ MORE: ‘We’re not ready’: Not even 1976 compares to how special next summer will be in Philly sports, Dan Hilferty says

Schirgi tried to claim that selling 2026 World Cup tickets in stages will put a natural check on spiraling prices. The first stage will be a lottery for Visa credit and debit card-holders that starts Sept. 10. Then will come two stages of lotteries for the general public, one before the Dec. 5 group draw and one after it.

Ticket lotteries for World Cups also aren’t new. Even with the scale of this edition, demand worldwide is always miles bigger than supply. (And by the way, every cent of that revenue will go to FIFA, not to the host cities spending hundreds of millions of dollars.)

“What differentiates us to other events that are subjected to dynamic pricing is the fact that we are regulating the access to tickets,” Schirgi said. “So it’s not open to the wide, general public, as for example a Taylor Swift concert is, but it is a selected group. Which means that you know the curves of how the prices are adjusted are not as steep, and are more balanced across the different phases.”

‘We will not have prices exploding’

A separate FIFA source added further context to Schirgi’s remarks. While the Club World Cup used TicketMaster as its sales platform, FIFA will use its in-house platform for this tournament. In theory, that gives FIFA greater control of how much prices rise, and how fast.

» READ MORE: Fashion District announced as site of 2026 World Cup volunteer center

The cheapest ticket for a group stage game is set to start at $60, before the dynamic pricing takes effect. So how many fans — or perhaps more accurately, how few — will actually be able to buy at that price?

FIFA wouldn’t say. But everyone spoken to for this story knows the public will be skeptical until they see proof that prices aren’t skyrocketing immediately.

Nor would the officials say exactly how they’ve carved up each stadium into the four levels of pricing that will be used, because that work wasn’t finished yet when they briefed the media.

At least there was word that seating maps of the stadiums showing the four categories should be made available. And there was a hint that at most 25% of the seats will be the cheapest, Category 4, with variance in the raw number based on a stadium’s size.

» READ MORE: Philadelphia shone in the soccer world like never before during the Club World Cup

FIFA also said it’s working on having specific sales windows for fans who live in the United States, and perhaps for the host cities specifically. But there were no details on potential timing.

“We will not have prices exploding,” Schirgi said, a quote worth remembering. “But there will be this early access opportunity for Visa customers and then obviously for host city residents, host country residents. [We] gave you already a little bit of a preview of something that we’re working on to have some sort of priority access for host country inhabitants, let’s call it like that, at a later stage.”

However all of this goes, at least FIFA’s motives will be clear. As another source put it, since dynamic pricing is now common across the U.S. and Canada, why shouldn’t FIFA get to profit like everyone else?

(Things are different in Mexico, where ticket resale laws are stricter. So FIFA will run a separate platform there, with exchanges only at face value.)

In other words, FIFA is doing this because it can. Even though the organization had $3 billion in cash reserves last year, demand for tickets will far exceed complaints about the prices.

If all of this feels like a lot of uncertainty with nine months to go until kickoff, you aren’t alone. So here are some things that are certain, and have been ever since North America won the 2026 hosting rights seven years ago.

No matter when or how you get a shot at buying tickets, there will be huge demand. They will almost certainly be expensive. And if you don’t get them when you can, however much they cost, someone else will.