Union bounced from MLS playoffs with 1-0 loss to New York City FC

Behind a 27th-minute goal from Maxi Moralez, New York City FC ended the Union’s 2025 season with a 1-0 win Sunday night in an Eastern Conference semifinal match at Subaru Park.

The Union, who earned the Supporters’ Shield and hosting rights throughout the MLS playoffs after finishing with the league’s best regular-season record, were bounced out of the postseason earlier than expected. Matt Freese and the NYCFC defense kept the Union off the score sheet after Moralez’s goal.

Advertisement

Freese, a native of Wayne, finished with five saves. The Union were shut out at home for just the second time this season.

“We weren’t ourselves,” forward Milan Iloski said. “I think it was more on us than on them, to be honest. We were very prepared, we just didn’t play up to our standards.”

» READ MORE: Cavan Sullivan turns his focus back to the Union after falling short at the FIFA under-17 World Cup

NYCFC advances to face Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami squad in the Eastern Conference final on Friday.

Moralez took advantage of a lapse from the Union’s backline to score the game’s only goal. NYCFC’s Agustín Ojeda attacked down the right sideline, shaking Olwethu Makhanya with a cut toward the center of the pitch. Ojeda passed the ball to Nicolás Fernández at the top of the 18-yard box, and he tapped a quick pass to Moralez.

The midfielder found himself one-on-one with goalkeeper Andre Blake and made the most of his opportunity, beating an outstretched Blake with a right-footed shot that found the left side of the net.

“They had a team out there that was hungry,” Union manager Bradley Carnell said. “And for the first couple of moments of the game, we didn’t really match that. That’s on me… Something just didn’t feel right, and we were a little bit slow to get into the game.”

The Union had several chances to level the game throughout the first half, but could not convert them. Tai Baribo whiffed on a point-blank attempt on a centering cross from Danley Jean Jacques in the 42nd minute. Bruno Damiani got his head to a Kai Wagner free-kick cross in the 44th, but could not angle his attempt toward goal. Jakob Glesnes tried a shot from close range that forced Freese into a save in the 45th minute, but could not capitalize on the ensuing rebound.

The Union outshot NYCFC, 9-3, in the first half, but trailed 1-0 at halftime. Freese made three saves to keep the Union off the score sheet over the first 45 minutes.

In the 55th minute, after stymieing a Union attack, NYCFC’s Fernández caught Blake off his line and punted a shot toward his goal from beyond the halfway line. Blake scrambled back to retrieve the shot and made a diving swipe to keep it from reaching the back of the net, but injured himself in the process.

The Union’s medical staff came on to attend to a grimacing Blake in the 56th, and Andrew Rick took his place in the net shortly after. Carnell made two other substitutions alongside Rick in the 60th, bringing in Mikael Uhre for Baribo and Frankie Westfield for Jovan Lukić. Carnell made his fourth substitution in the 69th minute, bringing on Jesús Bueno for Indiana Vassilev.

» READ MORE: Matt Freese is on the verge of something big with the USMNT. First, he’s got to beat the Union.

Westfield almost drew the Union level with a back-post shot in the 75th minute, but Freese stopped Westfield’s point-blank attempt with his knee. The Union made a case for a penalty in the 77th minute after Nathan Harriel was brought down in the box, but the referee did not deem NYCFC defender Raul Gustavo’s tackle as worthy of awarding the Union an attempt from the spot.

Carnell brought on Cavan Sullivan for Jean Jacques in the 83rd minute, hoping the 16-year-old could provide the offensive spark the team needed. The team pressed on, and Westfield almost became the hero again in the 87th minute with a volley attempt from close range, but it soared over the net.

“[It’s] just unfortunate,” Carnell said. “We got ourselves into that spot so many times. We could have got ourselves two goals at the end there.”

The Union finished the game with a 20-6 advantage in shots but were unable to tie it.

Season’s end

The Union will take close to a three-month hiatus before the team embarks on its 2026 campaign. By finishing with the most points in MLS, the Union qualified for the Concacaf Champions Cup. The tournament, which features top clubs from North and Central America, is scheduled to begin in early February. The Union’s schedule for the tournament is yet to be determined, but groups will be decided at the Champions Cup draw on Dec. 9.

The Union’s 2026 MLS schedule will begin with a road match against D.C. United on Feb. 21. The team’s home opener will be against NYCFC at Subaru Park on March 1.