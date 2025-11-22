Cavan Sullivan turns his focus back to the Union after falling short at the FIFA under-17 World Cup

In one kind of ideal world, Cavan Sullivan wouldn’t be with the Union right now.

He’d be with the U.S. under-17 national team, which took one of its strongest squads in program history to this month’s World Cup in Qatar.

The Americans won their group with a perfect record for the first time since 1991, with Sullivan in a starring role. He had two goals, both game winners, and an assist in those three games.

However, their luck ran out after that. Morocco edged them in the round of 32 last Friday, scoring a late equalizer for a 1-1 draw and then winning a penalty kick shootout. Sullivan assisted on the U.S. goal and scored his penalty attempt, but could do no more.

Just like that, hopes of a run were gone.

When Sullivan got home, he turned his focus back to the Union and Sunday’s playoff game against New York City FC (7:55 p.m., FS1, Fox Deportes, Apple TV). It would have been in a big spotlight even without the investigation of Ernst Tanner, thanks to the history of big games between the teams.

“It’s going to be an electric night,” Sullivan told The Inquirer. “It’s probably going to be a little chilly, but our fans don’t care and us players don’t care. We’re ready to battle, show up for the city, and on a personal level, I just want to be ready to come into the game and make a difference. Yeah, I’m excited.”

Union manager Bradley Carnell said it was “a real shame” that the U.S. went out of the tournament early, but that Sullivan “has incorporated well into the group again.”

The lessons that Sullivan learned at the World Cup were the kind that should pay off as the 16-year-old grows up, whether with the Union, his future club home at England’s Manchester City, or with future U.S. national teams.

“You learn what a World Cup’s all about,” Sullivan said. “Got to understand the experience, the atmospheres, what it’s like representing your country at the highest level.”

He also learned the hard way about the importance of those clutch moments where a team, and individuals, have to finish out a win.

“In that last game...,” Sullivan started to say, before Indiana Vassilev walked by pretending to not notice.

Sullivan turned to Vassilev and asked what the catchphrase was that they’d discussed.

“MVP,” Vassilev said, before offering the real answer: “Don’t play with your food, just finish it up.”

That indeed was the lesson from a game that the U.S. was on the cusp of winning. Had the Americans held on, they’d have advanced in an under-17 World Cup knockout round for just the third time in program history.

“... Don’t play with your food,” Sullivan continued. “I wish we just did things differently and closed out that game, but that’s reality. And I’m back here now, and my focus is on the game Sunday.”

Coincidentally, the U.S. under-17s, last month’s under-20s (including Frankie Westfield), and last year’s under-23s at the Olympics (with many Union ties) all got knocked out of their championships by Morocco. That created some chatter back home, and Sullivan said his team talked about it too.

“Yeah, people were definitely talking about it, but [it was] not in my mind,” he said.

What was in his mind was getting to play with three close friends who are currently in the Union’s academy: forwards Kellan LeBlanc, Jamir Johnson and defender Jordan Griffin.

“I’ve played with those guys for over five years now apiece — Jordan since I was, like, seven; Kellan since I was, like, nine; and Jamir since I was, like, 10,” Sullivan said. “So we know each other really well, and we definitely stick together. And I’m really proud of those guys.”

The Union’s total of four players on the 23-man squad was the most of any club, another endorsement of its strength at developing American prospects.

Sullivan also knew well that while he was away, four more Union products were with the senior U.S. team at Subaru Park. And earlier this year, his oldest brother Quinn made his senior-squad debut.

“It’s definitely pretty special to have the Union produce players that are now abroad and getting called into the national team regularly,” he said. “For my own brother to make a few caps as well was pretty special for my family.”

For all that went into the tournament buildup, does the sting of an early departure now motivate Sullivan to push harder with the Union?

“I wouldn’t say it’s, you know, anything to really dwell on too long or use it as — like, it’s not going to fuel me Sunday night,” he said. “But I definitely want to build off the performances I had, and continue to finish out this year on a good note. And what are we two games ‘til a final?”

Yes, that’s the number.

“Big games,” Sullivan said. “But no matter what it’s at home, so that’s a benefit.”

